Buy high-quality wheat seed, say Amritsar agriculture experts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 27

The agricultural experts have asked farmers to sow only recommended varieties of the wheat crop and buy seeds from trusted sellers along with a receipt. An official from the district agriculture department stated that the seeds of recommended varieties — PBW 803, PBW 824, PBW 869, PBW 725, PBW 677, PBW 766, HD 3086, HD 3226, WH 1105, DBW 187, DBW 222, DBW 303 and late sown varieties PBW 752, PBW 757, PBW 771 and PBW 660— were also being made available to the farmers at subsidised prices.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said, “The farmers should not compromise on the quality of the wheat seeds and purchase them from trusted seed sellers.” He said prior to sowing the seeds should be treated with fungicides in order to avoid diseases. He added the farmers could also consult agriculture development officers to get information regarding seeds and seed treatment process.

With paddy harvesting about to end, the farmers in the district have already started preparing their fields for sowing wheat. An official stated that mustard had fetched better prices last year because of which the area under the crop is also expected to increase.