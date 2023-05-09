Buyer of stolen goods held

Phagwara, May 8
Nakodar police have succeeded in nabbing a stolen goods purchaser and recovered 115 mobile phones, five cooking gas cylinders, two stone-cutter machines, two wood cutters, five packets of electric wires, 12 wrist watches and three LCDs from his possession.
Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh Dhillon said the accused was identified as Om Parkash resident of Kohlian Mohalla, Nurmahal.
Dhillon said the arrested accused has confessed before the police that he purchased these items mostly from drug addicts who often sold their own or stolen goods to him at throwaway prices to fulfil their requirement of drugs. A case under Section 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the arrested accused, said SP Dhillon.
