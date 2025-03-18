Cabinet Minister Aman Arora’s stern warning to drug traffickers

Punjab Cabinet Minister and Aam Aadmi Party president Aman Arora has issued a stern warning to drug traffickers and their masterminds, saying that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in the drug trade, regardless of their social or political standing.

The Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has adopted a zero-tolerance policy to eradicate the drug trade. The ‘War against Drugs’ campaign, launched on March 1, has gained significant momentum, with people actively sharing information with the police about drugs.

He said 1,651 cases have been registered and 2,575 drug traffickers arrested since March 1 and 1,322 kg of drugs seized and 64.26 lakh of drug money recovered so far. He said the palatial houses built by drug traffickers during the tenure of previous governments would face demolition.

Advertisement

He said the Employment Bureau is providing training to rehabilitate drug addicts. Panchayats, social service organisations, and educational institutions would be involved in the anti-drug campaign. Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal emphasized the need to continuously check medical stores and RMPs, while Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO stressed the importance of monitoring OAT centres.