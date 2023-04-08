Cabinet Minister Dhaliwal takes stock of damaged crop in Ajnala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday visited many villages in Ajnala subdivision to take stock of the crop inspection work being done by officials of the Agriculture and Revenue Departments to get to know the correct information regarding the damage caused to the crops due to rain and hailstorm.

He visited Ramdas, Bauli, Singhoke, Panjgarai, Dharam Pakash and Darya Musa villages. He said the Punjab Government wanted to give crop compensation to the affected farmers as soon as possible and that could be possible only if both the departments prepare their report regarding the extent of damage caused to the crop.

Dhaliwal said apart from wheat, vegetables, fodder and other crops also suffered damage due to rain and hailstorm in the district, so officials of both the departments should reach each village and collect the correct information about the crops and report it before April 10.

According to the policy of the Punjab Government, the compensation should be given to the affected farmers only on the basis of the crop damage, so officials of the Agriculture Department will go to each farm and prepare a proper report on the extent of damage.

He said no farmer should be treated unfairly as far as the crop loss report was concerned and no official should give a wrong report by taking money. He clarified that if this happened, the employees concerned would not be spared.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Simranjit Singh, District Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill, Agriculture Officer Yograjbir Singh, Extension Officer Prabhdeep Gill Chetanpura and other dignitaries were present.