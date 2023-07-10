Cabinet Minister visits inundated fields in Jandiala Guru, Attari

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 9

Heavy rain caused massive waterlogging at Dharar village near Jandiala Guru on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT road. Hundreds of acres of fields were flooded and the paddy crop was submerged in rainwater.

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh and Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar visited the village and took stock of the situation. They instructed officials to make alternative arrangements for drainage of rainwater.