Cabinet ministers visit convention centre at GNDU

Amritsar, January 5
Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora and Harbhajan Singh ETO visited the international-level Golden Jubilee Convention Centre at Guru Nanak Dev University here on Thursday.
They said because of the state-of-the-art convention centre, eminent organisations were interested in holding national and international level events in campus. Earlier, Prof SS Behl, Dean Academic Affairs, and Prof KS Kahlon, Registrar, welcomed the Cabinet Ministers. They also apprised them of the facilities being offered by the centre.
