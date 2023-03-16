Café promotes inclusivity

Amritsar, March 15
In an attempt to create employment opportunity for persons with disabilities, FICCI FLO in collaboration with Mitti Cafe chain opened a branch of Mitti Café in Nexus mall.
The café is a unique initiative that promises to empower and uplift specially-abled individuals in our society. It is managed by persons with disabilities.
Shikha Sareen, chairperson, FICCI FLO, said: “This café will be run exclusively by specially-abled persons, who have been trained and equipped with the necessary skills. Not only will this initiative create job opportunities for these individuals, but also give them a sense of purpose and pride.”
MLA (East) Jeevanjyot Kaur inaugurated the café.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Governor can't spark govt fall', SC questions Koshyari's role
Wants to know grounds that called for floor test in Shinde-U...
US upholds McMahon Line, says Arunachal integral part of India
Bipartisan Senate resolution on border passed
Burnt, soiled... excuses for 'lost' Haryana record
Ex-sarpanches fail to furnish fund receipts | Audit flagged ...