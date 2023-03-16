Café promotes inclusivity

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

In an attempt to create employment opportunity for persons with disabilities, FICCI FLO in collaboration with Mitti Cafe chain opened a branch of Mitti Café in Nexus mall.

The café is a unique initiative that promises to empower and uplift specially-abled individuals in our society. It is managed by persons with disabilities.

Shikha Sareen, chairperson, FICCI FLO, said: “This café will be run exclusively by specially-abled persons, who have been trained and equipped with the necessary skills. Not only will this initiative create job opportunities for these individuals, but also give them a sense of purpose and pride.”

MLA (East) Jeevanjyot Kaur inaugurated the café.