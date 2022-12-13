Sikh prisoners’ release: Calcutta gurdwara mgmts extend support to SGPC

Amritsar, December 12
Members of the Calcutta gurdwara committees passed a resolution against “breaking” of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
On the call of Dal Khalsa, representatives of Naam Tamilar Party from Tamil Nadu also visited the Golden Temple and participated in the signature campaign launched by the SGPC for release of Sikh prisoners who were languishing in various jails in the country even after expiry of their jail term many years ago.
The Supreme Court had ordered for the immediate release of six convicts, who were serving life sentence for more than three decades
Last year on Human Rights Day, the party leadership had visited the Golden Temple and prayed for the release of Tamil residents, who were serving life sentence for over three decades in the Rajiv Gandhi murder case. The Supreme Court had ordered for the immediate release of the convicts recently.
Tamil representatives visited the Golden Temple and prayed for the release of Sikh political prisoners.
Meanwhile, various gurdwara management committees in Calcutta extended support to the SGPC. SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said their support would strengthen the campaign.
