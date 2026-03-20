Calendar for Vikram Samvat 2083 unveiled by Chawla

Marking the commencement of Vikrami Samvat 2083, Durgiana Committee president Laxmi Kanta Chawla extended her greetings to city residents in Amritsar on Thursday.
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Marking the commencement of Vikrami Samvat 2083, Durgiana Committee president Laxmi Kanta Chawla extended her heartfelt greetings to all city residents on its behalf in Amritsar on Thursday.
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Chawla formally unveiled the calendar for Vikrami Samvat 2083 following a traditional worship ceremony, and copies of the calendar were subsequently distributed among the devotees visiting the temple.
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