Calf gets life-saving blood transfusion

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 21

The Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar, on Monday performed a life-saving blood transfusion on a two-month old calf suffering from severe anemia. Dr Pawan Malhotra, who performed the procedure, said the calf was infected with haemoprotozoan diseases theileria and anaplasmosis, which commonly affect cattle during the summer season. He said, “Thanks to the medical intervention, the calf survived, and is now on a speedy recovery. The calf belongs to the Livestock Farm Complex, KCVAS.”

“It is a major breakthrough,” said KCVAS Principal Dr HK Verma, while lauding efforts of the team. “Such treatment would continue at the KCVAS in the times to come. Farmers and pet owners should avail round-the-clock facilities available at the veterinary hospital of the institute. We also have a helpline number 62834-29117 in case an animal is in need of treatment,” said Dr Verma.

Recovering fast