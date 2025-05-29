DT
Call for social boycott of 1984 attack perpetrators

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 29, 2025 IST
The Khalra Mission Organisation (KMO) and Manukhi Adhikar Insaaf Sangharsh Committee (MAISC), after offering Ardas at Akal Takht, called for pronouncing a “Hukamnama” for social boycott of those responsible for the 1984 Army attack on the Golden Temple complex.

They further appealed to the Akal Takht to establish an independent investigative commission to probe the events of June 1984, identify those responsible and lift the veil from the atrocities committed during the attack.

The organisations urged the Central and Punjab governments to mark the day by lowering the Tricolour, as a symbolic gesture to condemn crimes against humanity and communicate opposition to terrorism.

Speaking at a remembrance event organised by the KMO and MAISC, members paid tribute to the thousands of Sikhs who died during the attack in June 1984. They emphasised that the files related to the military operation should be declassified and made public, so that the perpetrators can be exposed and the truth of the genocide revealed to the world.

Special homage was paid to ‘Sant’ Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale, Bhai Amrik Singh, General Shabeg Singh and those who died during the Operation Blue Star.

They highlighted that the spiritual and humanitarian messages originating from Sri Darbar Sahib, such as Sarbat da Bhala (welfare of all), equality, support for the oppressed, are seemingly unacceptable to those in power, which is why the Golden Temple has repeatedly been targeted by successive governments.

The organisations condemned fake police encounters, November 1984 genocide and the ongoing exploitation of Punjab’s water, electricity and territory. They also criticised the use of capital punishment, unlawful detentions of Sikhs and the application of draconian laws like theNSA and the UAPA.

