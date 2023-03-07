 Call for writing contact numbers on car dashboards to end parking woes in Amritsar : The Tribune India

Call for writing contact numbers on car dashboards to end parking woes in Amritsar

Move will save people ordeal of waiting for long, especially during summers

Commuters park their vehicles in a haphazard manner at Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar. Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 6

Diminishing spaces for the parking of vehicles in commercial areas of the city has led to a rise in the demand for displaying mobile numbers on the dashboards of vehicles.

Car owners are a disturbed lot as they have to park vehicles close to an adjoining one, leaving little space for the doors to open. Even other vehicle owners find it difficult to drive out their vehicles due to the little space left between cars.

“If one has to park his vehicle behind a parked vehicle due to the lack of space, the mobile number of the owner must be written in bold letters on the dashboard so that others can make a call to the vehicle owner to remove it,” Sanjay, a resident of Ranjit Avenue shopping complex, said.

He added that this effort would save people the ordeal of waiting uselessly for long, especially during summers.

“Heated arguments and fights due to this issue are a common scene daily, so I request the authorities to initiate a campaign in this regard,” Sanjay said.

“Same scenes are witnessed outside the venues where weddings and other functions are organised. The spread of this information would save people from unnecessary conflicts,” he added.

He said the campaign must be spread to every corner of societies with the help of social media to raise awareness among people.

Anil Vinayak, a resident of Race Course Road, said: “There has been a continuous rise in the number of four-wheelers, but parking space is shrinking. Most parking areas in the city remain packed to capacity. With bumper-to-bumper parking of four-wheelers, it becomes difficult for drivers to get their cars out of the spots, resulting in heated exchanges.”

“It is not easy to get a hassle-free exit from the Nehru complex parking lot and the District Administrative Complex. The government needs to mull ways to mitigate the sufferings of drivers by encouraging public to write their contact numbers on the dashboards so that they can be contacted in the hour of need.”

As if the worsening traffic situation was not enough, the daytime road repair work undertaken by the MC to meet deadlines ahead of the G20 events has only added to the traffic woes of commuters.

Road repairs ahead of G20 add to problem

As if the worsening traffic situation was not enough, the daytime road repair work undertaken by the MC to meet deadlines ahead of the G20 events has only added to the traffic woes of commuters. They face long snarl-ups on roads and lanes. The road-carpeting work during peak traffic hours must be stopped so as they can reach their destination on time.

