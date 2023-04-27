Call to restore British-era clock atop Hall Gate

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 26

After the restoration of the 160-year-old clock by the Kapurthala administration at a public place there, local residents have demanded the restoration of the British-era clock atop the Hall Gate here.

Many previous attempts to rectify it have failed to bring the desired results. So the residents have suggested that it should be replaced with a new one.

The wall clock assumes importance as it stands at the intersection on the way to the Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh. Thousands of tourists heading to pay their obeisance at the Golden Temple pass this stretch. Tourists from all over the world happen to look at the clock, which remains inoperative most of the time.

Manjeet Singh, a shopkeeper, says it has been lying inoperative for the past one and a half years. Before that it was repaired. He mentioned that many tourists pointed out that it was out of order.

To make the visit of tourists a memorable one, various steps are being taken. An operative clock would keep reminding passersby to accomplish their work on time, said a city resident. He said he recently took his relatives to the Golden Temple and they were surprised to find the clock showing wrong time. He said the government officials concerned were duty bound to keep the city clean and smart.

The gate, named after then deputy commissioner CH Hall, constructed in 1786, acquired a kind of heritage value featuring in movies and documentaries made for the city and Harmandar Sahib. However, its wall clock, along with a large alarm bell designed by then executive engineer John Gordon, did not do so.

If its repairs have become costly and artisans are not easily available, it could be replaced with a new one with ringing bell and chiming features. This could be an added attraction.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the civic body had restored it once, but it did not work for long. Now, we will talk to officials in Kapurthala and the technicians they had employed.