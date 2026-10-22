Calls grow for cleaner, greener Amritsar ahead of 450th anniversary

As Amritsar gears up to mark the 450th anniversary of its founding in June next year, Sikh religious leaders, environmental activists and residents are calling for urgent action to tackle the city’s mounting garbage, poor sanitation and pollution ahead of the expected influx of millions of pilgrims and visitors.

The campaign for a cleaner Amritsar has gained momentum through the Chalo Amritsar, a women-led initiative that has brought together environmental organisations, social groups and local residents to press for lasting improvements in the city’s ecological health.

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Its demands extend beyond beautification, calling for scientific waste management, the removal of accumulated garbage, restrictions on single-use plastic and the restoration of green spaces.

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The concerns have also found an echo in Sikh religious establishments.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj recently expressed concern over the harmful effects of toxic gases emanating from the Bhagtanwala dump on the Golden Temple’s gold-plated surfaces and marble, calling for the protection of its sacred spaces.

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“Our sacred spaces cannot be allowed to crumble under piles of garbage,” Gargaj had said during an interaction with members of the Chalo Amritsar campaign.

As members of the Dharam Prachar Committee, a key religious wing of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), recently released the schedule of events to mark the anniversary, they stressed the need for night-time sweeping and the removal of garbage from streets leading to the Golden Temple.

“But the issue at hand remains larger. The civic health of the city should not be improved selectively. It requires an extensive and long-term solution,” said Indu Aurora, former president of Voice of Amritsar and a member of the Chalo Amritsar initiative.

Environmental activist PS Bhatty raised concerns over rising air pollution levels.

“On the eve of Dussehra, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in Amritsar stood at 206, which shot up to 263 the next day. Toxic gases not only impact people’s health but also heritage structures and historic sites,” he said.

The municipal authorities have also acknowledged the need to improve waste management and civic infrastructure. Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia recently said that work was under way at the Bhagtanwala dumping ground and that the civic body would complete the remediation of waste at the Chabal dumping site by January.

The administration has also reported progress in the treatment of legacy waste at Bhagtanwala. However, the continued dumping of fresh garbage at landfill sites highlights the need for a more comprehensive and sustainable system.

For campaigners, the anniversary provides a deadline against which the city’s progress can be measured. The challenge is particularly important for Amritsar, whose identity is inseparable from the legacy of Guru Ram Das, the fourth Sikh Guru, who founded the city in 1577.