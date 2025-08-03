DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Cameras roll as children turn directors for heritage films

Cameras roll as children turn directors for heritage films

INTACH’s 2-day film festival begins at Spring Dale School
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Aug 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The second edition of the Punjab Filmit Festival being inaugurated at Spring Dale School in Amritsar.
Advertisement

INTACH’s Heritage Education and Communication Service (HECS) organised the second edition of the Amritsar and Punjab Filmit Festival at Spring Dale Senior School today. Students from around 15 schools participated in the event. The festival celebrated their creative efforts and showcased short heritage films made by students, awarding the winning entries. It aims to promote cultural literacy and heritage education among the younger generation.

Advertisement

Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman of the Spring Dale Educational Society, and Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Principal of Spring Dale Senior School, along with Maj Gen Balwinder Singh (Convener, INTACH Punjab State Chapter), Gagandeep Singh Virk (Convener, INTACH Amritsar Chapter) and other INTACH members inaugurated the festival. They addressed the need for integrating heritage education into the mainstream school curriculum.

Maj Gen Balwinder Singh said, “Filmit is a multicultural project that enables students to make short films about their city’s heritage. Students receive training in content development and technical skills through a series of workshops. So far, over 6,000 short films have been produced by students across India. The project has been celebrated in cities such as Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Ambala, Chennai, Goa and Hyderabad. It culminates in an annual ‘Filmit’ Festival, where the best films are screened and schools are recognised for their contributions.”

Advertisement

INTACH’s student films have also received recognition at the International Children’s Film Festival held in Hyderabad in 2013, 2015 and 2017. A film titled Phoolwati Amma by Nigam Pratibha Chaukhandi was awarded the second-best film made by child directors worldwide. In 2015, 19 student films were also screened as part of the non-competitive category. These films have been showcased internationally, including at the International Children’s Film Festival in Tel Aviv and the SIFFCY Film Festival over the years.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts