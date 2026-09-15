Campaign to rein in stubble burning in Amritsar

To discourage stubble burning during the ongoing paddy harvesting season, the district administration on Monday launched a special awareness campaign under which publicity vans will travel across villages to educate farmers about the harmful effects of burning paddy residue and promote scientific management practices.

Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh flagged off the publicity vans and said they would visit villages to spread awareness about alternatives to stubble burning and the proper use of crop-residue management techniques.

Advertisement

The DC said stubble burning contributes to air pollution, reduces soil fertility, destroys beneficial insects and results in the loss of valuable nutrients. He appealed to farmers to maintain the positive trend witnessed in recent years, when coordinated efforts by the district administration and Agriculture Department helped reduce incidents of stubble burning.

Advertisement

He said farmers adopting proper stubble-management practices would once again be honoured as “Hero Farmers” at the district-level farmers’ training camp. He urged farmers to make use of machinery and technical assistance provided by the Agriculture Department instead of burning crop residue.

Chief Agriculture Officer Amarjit Singh Dosanjh said awareness camps were being organised at village and block levels to educate farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning and encourage scientific residue-management practices.

Advertisement

He said farmers could contact their nearest Block Agriculture Office for information about stubble-management machinery and technical assistance. The department would extend all possible support to farmers under the campaign, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Pallavi Mishra and Agriculture Department officials, including Gurpreet Singh, Subject Matter Specialist Harbhinder Singh, Agriculture Officer, Majitha, Sukhchain Singh, Project Director (ATMA) Sukhmanpreet Kaur, Agriculture Development Officer and Deputy PD (ATMA) Harnek Singh, were present at the flag-off ceremony.