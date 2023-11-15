Campaigning for Amritsar MC polls yet to begin in city

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 14

Despite the announcement of Municipal Corporation elections, political activity in the city is negligible. A majority of the local politicians are of the view that the election may be held in 2024 and it would be too early to begin campaigning. Only the Congress party has sought applications from aspirants for party tickets. However, the process of ticket allotment has not started yet. Other political parties are also waiting for the announcement of election dates to invite applications from candidates for party tickets.

Meanwhile, the district administration has been revising electoral rolls for the MC elections. It is being expected that the final electoral rolls would be published by the end of November. The process of revising electoral rolls had got delayed because of the delimitation of wards.

Veteran politicians and former councillors feel that campaigning for the elections would start only after the announcement of election dates.

“Campaigning and canvassing can be a costly affair for councillors. The public starts expecting something from the person who is running a campaign for election. You have to help them address the routine water-sewer complaints with MC office. One has to go to police stations to address domestic disputes. Sometimes people ask for financial favours. You have to give donations for religious and caste-based organisations of residents. So no one can start campaigning merely with the announcement of elections. It would start only after the announcement of polling dates or imposition of code of conduct,” said a four-time MC councillor.

Every aspirant for the MC elections has displayed posters and hoardings in his ward. “The newcomers have started making efforts to familiarise themselves with people in the area. They display hoardings and posters to stake claim to party tickets. Veterans do not need to show off, so they will start campaigning when the code of conduct is imposed,” said a former councillor.

Meanwhile, political parties have been holding meetings to strengthen their cadre and booth-level workers to assure and ensure their victory.