Campus note: GNDU VC honours Sift Kaur Samra

Sift Kaur Samra, a student at Guru Nanak Dev University, clinched a bronze medal in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 positions at the ISSF World Cup held in Munich, Germany, recently. Sift, accompanied by her father Pawanpreet Singh, visited Guru Nanak Dev University to thank Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh. She praised the university’s new sports policy, implemented this session, which provides enhanced training facilities and resources. The VC congratulated her, emphasising GNDU’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent. Her shooting coach Rajvinder Kaur and Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, Director, Sports, of the university, both acknowledged Sift’s dedication and GNDU’s role in her success.

UCET (UG) 2025 counselling schedule

Guru Nanak Dev University has released the counselling schedule for the University Common Entrance Test (UCET) 2025, paving the way for undergraduate admissions in the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCM/B streams. The detailed schedule, now available on the university’s official admissions portal, sets the stage for a streamlined admission process for aspiring students. In the next phase, the admission process based on a merit list prepared from test results will commence on July 3, 2025. Dr Tejwant Singh Kang is the coordinator for the process. He said that the counselling will kick off as per the announced timeline, with candidates assigned specific reporting times based on their ranks. In adherence to Punjab Government directives, the process prioritises General category admissions, allowing SC/Backward Class candidates to compete in the General Category merit list. (https://www.gnduadmissions.org/CampusAdmissionsTloginWithStudentID2021.aspx) is the portal candidates are advised to visit.