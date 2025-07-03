DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / Campus note: GNDU VC honours Sift Kaur Samra

Campus note: GNDU VC honours Sift Kaur Samra

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:51 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
GNDU VC honoured Sift Kaur Samra(center) as she visited her alma mater GNDU after winning bronze medal in the Women’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions at the ISSF World Cup held in Munich, (news Neha)
Advertisement

Sift Kaur Samra, a student at Guru Nanak Dev University, clinched a bronze medal in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 positions at the ISSF World Cup held in Munich, Germany, recently. Sift, accompanied by her father Pawanpreet Singh, visited Guru Nanak Dev University to thank Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh. She praised the university’s new sports policy, implemented this session, which provides enhanced training facilities and resources. The VC congratulated her, emphasising GNDU’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent. Her shooting coach Rajvinder Kaur and Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, Director, Sports, of the university, both acknowledged Sift’s dedication and GNDU’s role in her success.

Advertisement

UCET (UG) 2025 counselling schedule

Guru Nanak Dev University has released the counselling schedule for the University Common Entrance Test (UCET) 2025, paving the way for undergraduate admissions in the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCM/B streams. The detailed schedule, now available on the university’s official admissions portal, sets the stage for a streamlined admission process for aspiring students. In the next phase, the admission process based on a merit list prepared from test results will commence on July 3, 2025. Dr Tejwant Singh Kang is the coordinator for the process. He said that the counselling will kick off as per the announced timeline, with candidates assigned specific reporting times based on their ranks. In adherence to Punjab Government directives, the process prioritises General category admissions, allowing SC/Backward Class candidates to compete in the General Category merit list. (https://www.gnduadmissions.org/CampusAdmissionsTloginWithStudentID2021.aspx) is the portal candidates are advised to visit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts