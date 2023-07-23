Campus notes: 2 DAV College students get jobs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Two students of DAV College, Amritsar, got placement offers from British Telecom. Paramvir Singh and Samarjit Singh have been selected at a salary package of Rs 2.31 lakh per annum. This information was shared by Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. Dr Gupta said the college was always focusing on providing education with soft skills and corporate knowledge. Also, the environment of campus is multi-cultural and open for all. Placement in charge Prof Vikram Sharma also congratulated the selected students and wished them best of luck for their future endeavours.

Taekwondo zonal tourney held

Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School (ICSE & ICS) hosted the CISCE Taekwondo Zonal Tournament. Suresh Mahajan (joint secretary), member of the governing council, and principal Neetu Sharma initiated the event by lighting the pious lamp. Around 149 students from seven schools participated in the competition. The event started under the kind supervision of Lakshman Parsad, president, ATA. The school won 11 gold medals, six silver medals and 11 bronze medals. In the u-14 boys' category, Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Basant Avenue, bagged the first position and Shri Ram Ashram Sen. Sec. School the second. In the u-14 girls' category, International Fateh Academy won the first position and Shri Ram Ashram school the second. In the u-17 boys', Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Basant Avenue, won the first position and Shri Ram school the third. In the u-17 girls', Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, won the first position and Shri Ram school the third. In the u-19 boys', International Fateh Academy won the first position and Shri Ram school the second. In the u-19 girls', International Fateh Academy won the first position. PrincipalNeetu Sharma congratulated the winners on their remarkable achievements and gave away the prizes.

new team of phd Govt Teachers’ Assn

The state body of the PhD Government Teachers' Association, Punjab, elected its new office-bearers in elections held recently. Chief patron Dr Dawinder Singh Chheena and patron Dr Harbans Singh Jhumba announced the elected members. Dr Jagdip Singh was elected as chief adviser; Dr Harbhajan Priyadarshi, Dr Babita Jain, Dr Beant Kaur advisers; Dr Parmjit Singh Kalsi chairman; Dr Kashmir Singh Khunda president; Dr Kamaljeet Kaur Kahlon and Dr Angrej Singh media secretary; Dr Inderjit Singh general secretary; Dr Pushvinder Kaur joint secretary; and Dr Kuldip Singh Manhas secretary.