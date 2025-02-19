campus notes

National Games medal winners feted

Amritsar: Spring Dale premises came alive with celebrations and the pulsating beats of dhol when the school welcomed its budding sports persons Harsirat Kaur and Ranvijay Singh, returning to their school after winning medals in the 68th National School Games. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, shared that Harsirat, a student of grade XI and Ranvijay of Grade VI of the school, outshone their competitors in fencing during the National School Games. While Harsirat was adjudged the first runners-up in the Under-19 category of fencing tournament held at Patna, winning a silver and a bronze medal, Ranvijay won a bronze medal in the Under-14 category of the fencing tournament held at Jammu. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the Spring Dale family for yet another achievement of national importance.

Eco-Fest at Pratap World School

Eco-Fest was organised under the Environment Education Programme of Punjab State Council for Science and Technology and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India. The three-day fest, which celebrated environment and sustainability, concluded on Tuesday with a grand valedictory ceremony at Partap World School, Pathankot. The festival witnessed a footfall of more than 4,000 students and teachers from different schools and colleges across Pathankot and neighbouring regions who actively participated in a series of competitions, exhibitions and interactive sessions aimed at promoting eco-consciousness. The students captivated the audience with eco-themed dance performances, group songs and an eco-fashion fiesta, creatively highlighting the importance of environmental conservation. The festival culminated with the awarding of certificates and medals to the winners of various competitions, recognising their talent and commitment to sustainability. Additionally, all exhibitors and resource persons were honoured for their valuable contributions and dedication to making the event a success.

Seminar on fishery development

The Biotechnology Department of DAV College organised an insightful workshop on “Entrepreneurship Opportunities in the Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Food Industry” under the aegis of the Innovative Insights Society of Biotechnology, in collaboration with Institutions Innovation Council. The event featured Supriya Kamboj, Fisheries Officer, Amritsar, as the resource person. She provided valuable insights into entrepreneurial opportunities in biotechnology-related industries, discussing business development, industry trends and government support for startups. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta informed that the main motive of the session was to engage students in startups and provide them with practical applications and innovation in the field of fisheries.

Declamation competition at Bhavans

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavans SL Public School organised an Inter-School Declamation Contest on February 5 in the school premises. The event was organised to pay tribute and gratitude to Dr Manmohan Singh. Dr Jinni Sharma (Assistant Professor, Economics, School of Social Sciences, GNDU), Prof JP Singh (HoD, History, Hindu College, Amritsar) were the judges in the event. Around 50 students from 28 schools participated in the declamation contest based on the thoughts of the great visionary statesman, Dr Manmohan Singh. The first prize was bagged by Angadveer Singh (Zenith Public School), second prize by Amaira Walia (Millennium School), third prize by Jasmine Kaur (Nishan-e-Sikhi International School). Along with this, consolation prizes were bagged by Mehakpreet Kaur (Majha Public School), Anidya Arya (Senior Study School), Anmolpreet Kaur (MKD DAV Public School) and Jashnur Kaur (Khalsa International Public School, Ranjit Avenue).

Inauguration of solar panel

Jalandhar: A solar panel has been set up at Guru Amar Dass Public School, GTB Nagar, by the school management committee. The management committee said that the installation of solar panels has been done keeping in mind the increasing cost and consumption of electricity. On the occasion, president Mohinderjit Singh, members of the management committee Jaspreet Singh Sethi, Kanwaljeet Singh Kochhar, Dr HM Hurria, Joginder Singh Gumber, Parminder Singh, Kultaran Singh Anand, HS Bhasin, HS Kaka, Gagandeep Singh Sethi, Tejdeep Singh Sethi, Manmeet Singh Sodhi, and principal Dr Aparana Mehta were present.