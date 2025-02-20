campus notes

Nukkad Natak presented

Amritsar: The SSSS College of Commerce for Women, Amritsar, hosted a Nukkad Natak, Vengi – The Education, at its open air theatre on February 17. Presented by ‘Red Art Group’ from the Department of Theatre, Punjabi University, Patiala, under the ‘Let’s Ask Punjab’ project, the play, scripted by Jagdeep, explored challenges in the education system, social perception thereof, assessment policies and their impact. It emphasised the collective role of teachers, students and parents in ensuring quality and skill-oriented education. The performance aimed to inspire students to respect education and teachers while encouraging them to engage in meaningful learning. In their address, Director Jagdish Singh and Principal Dr Navdeep Kaur thanked the members of the group for the awareness campaign.

PLFA seminar

Progressive Livestock Farmers Association (PLFA), Punjab, organised a one-day seminar at Ucha Pind, Khamano (Fatehgarh Sahib), on repeat breeding, mastitis and protozoan diseases. Dr HK Verma, Principal, Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar, participated as expert and resource person. He delivered an expert talk on ‘Management of Repeat Breeding & Mastitis in Dairy Animals’. Repeat breeding is one of the major reproductive problems causing huge economic losses in respect of calf and milk and is a big hurdle in the growth of dairy farmers. It is a chronic problem leading to enhancing the number of stray animals on the roads, while mastitis is also an economic problem causing huge losses to farmers. Sandeep Singh Randhawa, president, PLFA, thanked the KCVAS and Dr Verma for participation in the seminar.

Film production course

The Department of Mass Communication of Guru Nanak Dev University successfully hosted a three-day intensive course on film and television specialties. The exclusive course was conducted by a distinguished faculty member, Dr Milind Damle, Associate Professor (ETV Production), from the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, providing participants with an in-depth understanding of the art and craft of film-making and television production. Students of mass communication and journalism gained hands-on experience in film-making. Milind Damle shared his industry expertise through detailed demonstrations and practical sessions, helping students understand the nuances of film production. Throughout the three days, students were actively involved in interactive tasks and exercises such as story writing, script development and screenplay structuring.

35 GNDU students get placements

The Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement, Guru Nanak Dev University, organised campus placement drives by various national and multinational companies in February for the students of the university. Companies like Aakash Institute, Tata AIG, Virtualize Technologies, UPL Group, Planet Spark, D-Mart and Motherson Technologies conducted the recruitment process. Thirty five students have got jobs in these companies at a salary package, ranging from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 7.25 lakh per annum, said Dr Amit Chopra, Director. These students belong to engineering, MBA, science and life sciences background. These students will join their jobs after passing out their respective courses in June 2025. Vice-Chancellor Dr Karamjeet Singh congratulated the students and faculty members on the selection of students in various companies. Dean, Academic Affairs, Dr Palwinder Singh and Registrar Dr KS Kahlon also congratulated the students on this success.