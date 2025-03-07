campus notes

CKD Institute gets AICTE award

Amritsar: CKD Institute of Management and Technology has received the prestigious Award for Excellence in Placement from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi. The recognition highlights the college’s outstanding performance in ensuring successful placements for its students. Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar congratulated the college management and staff on the achievement. Dr Nijjar acknowledged this achievement as a motivation to further elevate the institution’s placement standards. He said that this recognition from the AICTE affirms CKD Institute’s position as a leading institution in career development and student success. CKD Institute has built strong collaborations with leading national and international companies along with District Employment Cell, ensuring that students secure good placements in reputed organisations.

New branch of St Soldier

The foundation stone of St Soldier Elite Convent School, the new branch of St Soldier Group of Schools, was laid in Signature Greens Colony, Ram Tirath Road, Amritsar. Dr Mangal Singh Kishanpuri said that the institution has produced eminent personalities like Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh, Judge Aasdeep Singh, Tehsildar Karandeep Kaur, ADA Sukhdeep Kaur, SI Sarpreet Kaur, Law Officer Gagandeep Singh, 26 doctors, an agriculture officer and thousands of successful students. Kabul Singh Aulakh expressed gratitude to all esteemed guests. The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm as the attendees celebrated the landmark occasion.

Poster presentation

The PG Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College Amritsar organised ‘B-Plan Pitches: Poster Presentation of Business Plans’ in collaboration with Institution’s Innovation Council. The event serves as a platform for young minds to develop their entrepreneurial vision and transform innovative ideas into structured business plans. Dr Swaraj Kaur and Dr Gursharan Kaur (IIC, president) served as judges for the competition. Dr Swaraj Kaur expressed her appreciation for the participants and organisers and encouraged students to actively engage in similar events to refine their business acumen and enhance their problem-solving capabilities. Dr Gursharan Kaur inspired the students to enhance their participation in these competitions to develop interpersonal skills, emotional intelligence and other soft skills. Thirteen participants from different departments of the college took part in the competition. They showcased their innovative business ideas through poster presentations. These presentations highlighted key aspects of identifying business opportunities, developing business models, conducting market research, feasibility analysis and enhancing communication as well as organisational skills. Jaspreet Singh Arora from B.Com (R)-IV won the 1st prize, Pavneet Kaur from BFST-II won the 2nd prize and Kiranjot Kaur from B.Com (H)-IV won 3rd prize in the competition.

Sports Day at SSSS College

SSSS College of Commerce for Women, Amritsar, organised its Sports Day to promote health, fitness and teamwork among students. The event featured a variety of fun and engaging sports activities, including a one-leg race, skipping race, carry-the-ball challenge, sack race, three-leg race, boxing, obstacle race and tug-of-war. Both students and teachers participated enthusiastically, demonstrating great sportsmanship and teamwork. Principal Dr Navdeep Kaur appreciated the dedication and sportsman’s spirit displayed by all participants. She highlighted that many winners also excel academically and maintain regular attendance, breaking the stereotype that sports persons are irregular in studies.

Spring festival at Global Institutes

Spring festival is organised annually by the Global Group of Institutes. This festival is observed annually by the institute to mark the arrival of Basant. The students and staff members were dressed in traditional yellow attire. Chairman of Global Group of Institutes, Dr BS Chandi, opened the festival that saw kite- flying, turban-tying and other events. The winning team of ‘Tug-of-War’ was given a cash prize of R 5,000 and the runners-up got Rs 3,000. The winning and runners-up team of ‘Matka Phod’ were awarded cash prizes of Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively. The winners and runners-up in ‘Kite-flying’ contest claimed cash prizes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 each. The winners in weightlifting and turban-tying contests were given medals and certificates.

Foundation Day

Jalandhar: St Soldier Group of Institutions celebrates its Foundation Day by providing free education to the needy institutions of the city and their children, medical treatment to the elderly and financial charity for the marriages of girls. A charity of Rs 7.5 lakh was given to institutions like Andh Vidyalaya, Pingla Ghar, Kushth Ashram, Apahaj Ashram, Nari Niketan, Unique Home, Thalassemia (NGO), 13-13 Hatti, Aakhri Umeed etc. MD Prof Manhar Arora and all the directors, principals and more than 3,000 staff members participated in the programme. Group chairman Anil Chopra and Sangeeta Chopra congratulated everyone on this day.

curriculum enrichment Workshop

Jalandhar: Ivy World School, under the aegis of Vasal Education, organised a workshop on ‘Curriculum enrichment for teachers’, aimed at enhancing teaching methodologies through a well-designed and integrated curriculum.