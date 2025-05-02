Campus notes: Autism Awareness Day

The Department of Education organised a meaningful and impactful Autism Awareness Month in the month of April to promote inclusion and support individuals with different abilities. Prof Harwinder Singh Saini, Dean, Students Welfare, attended as the chief guest. In his address, Prof Saini emphasised the importance of empathy, early intervention and inclusive practices in education. "Let us remind ourselves why we are here. Autism is not a disease, it is a different way of seeing the world, processing information, and expressing oneself. And with that difference, comes a wealth of creativity, insight and potential," he said. Prof Amit Kauts, Head, Department of Education, emphasised the importance of raising awareness about autism. Autism is a neuro-developmental condition that affects how people communicate, interact and experience the world. The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in India is estimated to be around 1 in 68 children. A series of programmes was organised by the students of the Department of Education as part of the Autism Awareness Month. An awareness rally was organised as part of the event. The students of the Department of Education also presented a play (Natak) titled “Parkash,” Icentred around the theme of autism awareness.

Blood donation drive

The NSS wing and the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC), held a blood donation camp. The camp was conducted with the technical support of the Indian Red Cross Society, Amritsar, and the Knowledge Villa Integrated Education and Welfare Society (KVIEWS), Amritsar. The initiative witnessed an enthusiastic response from the AGC community, with 80 donors, comprising both students and faculty members, coming forward to contribute to this humanitarian cause. Dr Gaurav Tejpal, Principal, AGC, commended the efforts, saying, "Blood donation is one of the most selfless acts one can perform. I am proud of our students and faculty for their active participation in this life-saving initiative and thank them for upholding the true spirit of social responsibility."

Vigyan Mahotsav 2025

Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar, notched up remarkable achievements at the prestigious Vigyan Mahotsav 2025, an Inter-School Science Festival hosted by Delhi Public School, Amritsar. Bani, Raina, Pratham, Saksham and Dakshit from Class +2 secured the third prize in science skits and role plays category. Diya of Class +2 Medical impressed the judges with her eloquent and thoughtful speech on sustainable development, securing the third prize in the extempore competition. Ansh and Shivank of Class +2 showcased a compelling project on sustainable cities and communities, proudly winning the third prize in science fair exhibition. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan commended the students for their performance.

Valedictory function

BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, organised a farewell function to bid adieu to the outgoing classes of the college. \IThe event Waqt-e-Rukhsat \Iaimed to reminisce about the shared experiences and joyous moments of the students during their time in the college. The programme featured scintillating performances by the students, including dance and music. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students on their accomplishments during their time in the college and wished them luck for the upcoming ventures of life. A significant feature of the event was the fashion show, which highlighted the concept of beauty with brains. Mehakdeep of B.Com was crowned as Ms BBK, Samridhi of BA attained first runners-up position for the title Ms BBK and Pratibha of BA secured second runners-up position for the title Ms BBK DAV. Additionally, Bhumika Duggal of B.Com was given the title of Ms BBK Elegant and Harbani of BA bagged the title of Ms BBK Confident. The panel of judges included Kiran Gupta, Dr Simardeep and Dr Beenu Kapoor.

One-Act Play Competition

Jalandhar: Delhi Public School organised an Inter-House Hindi One-Act Play Competition for students of Classes VI to VIII. The four houses - Orchids, Lavenders, Daffodils and Carnations - participated with enthusiasm. The plays presented were adaptations of works by renowned Hindi literary figures and were based on various pressing social issues. The event witnessed the gracious presence of the school Director Vinod Sharma and Principal Ritu Kaul. The competition was judged by Lt Dr Deepak, a faculty member of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Mahilpur, known for his deep interest in Hindi literature. He is the author of the book "Nagarjun Ka Kavya: Jeevan Mulyon Ka Sandarbh" and has served as a judge in numerous university zonal and inter-zonal youth festivals. Principal Ritu Kaul welcomed him with a sapling, symbolising growth and gratitude. Students were evaluated based on criteria such as plot development, theme relevance, dialogue delivery and acting style, costumes and props, language and pronunciation accuracy, and overall impact.

Environment Protection Rally

Jalandhar: The Eco Club of Manav Sehyog School organised an environment protection awareness rally in Jamsher village under the powerful slogan, "Save Earth, Save Life". The rally, flagged off by Sarpanch Gurinder Pal Singh Shergill, saw active participation from students, teachers and staff. The students carried eye-catching posters and delivered slogans, spreading awareness about environmental conservation. A compelling street play further highlighted environmental issues and solutions. Principal Sapna Kumar urged everyone to plant trees, reduce plastic use and conserve natural resources for future generations.