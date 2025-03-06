BBK DAV College for Women secured the GNDU Overall First Runners-Up General Sports Championship Trophy (Women) for the year 2023-24. The felicitation ceremony, organised by the Directorate of Sports, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) in Amritsar, saw Dr Karamjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor of GNDU, honouring 29 exceptional sportswomen from the college with a total cash prize of Rs 14 lakh. Among the international athletes, Agashe Sushikala Durgaprasad (cycling) received the highest award of Rs 6 lakh, while Danole Pooja Baban (cycling) was presented with Rs 2 lakh. BBK DAV College demonstrated sporting excellence across 22 inter-college events, securing top positions in 16 competitions. The college claimed three championship trophies in weightlifting, pistol shooting and canoeing. Additionally, seven teams earned first runners-up positions in basketball, track cycling, road cycling, hockey, rugby, wushu, and softball, while six teams secured second runners-up spots in football, rhythmic gymnastics, volleyball, pencak silat, kayaking and boxing.

Lecture on humanities, society

Amritsar: The Department of English at Guru Nanak Dev University invited Dr Simi Malhotra, head of the Department of English and professor in-charge of the centre for innovation and entrepreneurship at Jamia Millia Islamia (New Delhi), to deliver a lecture on ‘From Theory to Post Theory’. Dr Malhotra said the “health of humanities” could be observed outside the classroom, highlighting investments in literature festivals, publishing houses and mobile libraries. She spoke about the pivotal role of humanities in today’s world, asserting ‘literature and culture are vehicles of social resistance.’ She expressed concerns about the excessive focus on literary theory, which, she argued, has diminished the richness and beauty of literature, as it is often viewed through the lens of politics, society and ideology.

DAV College Launches Podcast Series

Amritsar: The Photography and Film Making Club at DAV College, Amritsar has launched its podcast series, ‘DAV Samvad.’ The inaugural episode featured Priyanka Goel, director of Laghu Bharati, as the keynote speaker. The college principal, Dr Amardeep Gupta, inaugurated the series, describing it as an innovative step towards embracing modern communication tools for students, faculty and the wider community. Dr Gupta noted podcasts are an excellent way to share knowledge, discuss academic experiences, showcase campus life and highlight achievements. He commended the Postgraduate Department of Mass Communication and Video Production for their novel initiative, as this is the first institution in the region to delve into the world of podcasts. Prof Sandeep Kumar Sharma, head of the MCVP Department, said the ‘DAV Samvad’ series would cover academic topics, share insights and engage with the community.

Seminar on sexual harassment

Amritsar: A one-day Legal Awareness Seminar on the ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013’ was held at Khalsa College of Law (KCL). Organised by the college’s Legal Aid Clinic, the seminar aimed to educate students about sexual harassment problems faced by women in the workplace. The college director, Dr Jaspal Singh, stated the seminar sought to raise awareness about creating a safe and secure working environment for women. Chief Judicial Magistrate Amardeep Singh Bains was the seminar’s resource person. He said workplaces across India are legally required to provide a harassment-free environment. Bains also discussed the landmark ‘Vishaka vs. State of Rajasthan (1997)’ judgment, which set legal guidelines based on the right to equality, dignity and personal liberty under the Indian Constitution and the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

Mayorite Cricket League T10

Jalandhar: The Mayorite Cricket League (MCL) T10 Season V concluded at Mayor World School, brimming with excitement. Six teams — Challengers, Scoring Willows, Game Changers, Pitch Smashers, Fantastic 11 and Fire Balls — competed fiercely in the tournament. The grand finale, held on Tuesday, saw an intense face-off between the Fire Balls and the Game Changers. Chairman Rajesh Mayor, Principal Divya Keni and Vice-Principal Charu Trehan were present at the event. The final match began with captains Ricky Shoor (Fire Balls) and Harkamal Singh (Game Changers) taking centre stage for the toss. The Game Changers won the toss and chose to bowl first. What followed was a thrilling contest, with both teams giving their all. Ultimately, the Game Changers triumphed, posting a total of 115 runs for 6 wickets in 11.3 overs, while the Fire Balls fell just short, finishing with 114 runs for 7 wickets in 12 overs. Abhishek Gulati of Game Changers was named ‘Man of the Match’.

Poster design competition

Jalandhar: Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus hosted a poster design competition titled 'Kindness and Care,' organised by the Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC). The event aimed to raise awareness and foster discussion on themes of equality, diversity and social justice. Students from various departments participated, showcasing their creativity and insight into critical social problems. Over 50 students contributed to the competition, with the posters highlighting the significance of kindness in society. Navya claimed the first prize, Simran secured second and Amandeep took third. Mehak and Kashish were awarded consolation prizes. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director of Academic Affairs, congratulated the winners and participants.

Debate on contemporary thinkers

Jalandhar: Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a one-day national seminar, sponsored by the Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR), New Delhi, to celebrate World Philosophy Day. The event featured prominent academics, including Dr Shivani Sharma, Dr Pankaj Srivastava and Lallan Singh Baghel, all from the Department of Philosophy of Panjab University, Chandigarh. The principal, Prof Atima Sharma, highlighted the pervasive influence of philosophy in every discipline, shaping a vision for life. Dr Pankaj Srivastava discussed the ongoing efforts to decolonise Indian philosophy and Indian studies, urging a revisiting of indigenous intellectual traditions. He examined the works of philosophers like KC Bhattacharya, Amartya Sen and Raghuram Raju and stressed the importance of balancing the reclamation of indigenous knowledge with critical self-reflection in today's context.