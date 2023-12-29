Campus notes: DAV College, Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The NSS department of DAV College inaugurated a seven-day special camp. The volunteers of one unit took part in the special camp under the guidance of Programme Officers Prof Savita, Prof Sakshi and Prof Seema. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta and vice-principal of the college Dr Daizy Sharma, Prof Vikas Gupta, Head, Biotech Department, motivated the students at the camp’s inaugural ceremony. They said that through the camp, NSS volunteers can do something beneficial for society and learn moral values. On the first day of the camp, a ‘Rally on drug abuse’ was arranged from the college to Lohgarh Gate which is a slum area adopted by the NSS. The inspiring slogans given by volunteers touched the hearts of everyone. The volunteers also communicated with the residents of Lohgarh Gate and tried to know their problems.

Bhavan’s SL Public school

Under the guidance of Nitin Chaudhry, state secretary of Hindustan Scouts and Guides, Punjab, and Komal Mahajan, State Headquarter Commissioner of Hindustan Scouts and Guides, Punjab, a camp was organised at Bhavan’s SL Public School from December 25-27 at school premises. A total of 110 students of Class 6-8 participated with zeal and enthusiasm. The students were inspired to inculcate the highest virtues of patriotism, love and respect for the country and help others. They were imparted knowledge of first aid, making different knots and different types of claps, whistles which are used in critical and crucial situations. The volunteers were trained in different activities like non-flame cooking, yoga, meditation, flag-hoisting, tent making, pyramid and other mind games. Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla and vice-principal Praveen Sharma awarded the students with certificates for their efforts.

Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara

Jalandhar: Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara, hosted its annual function on the theme — The Freedom Saga. Jashanjit Singh, SDM Phagwara, was the chief guest. Pankaj Sardana, president, school managing committee, was the guest of honour. Nearly 1,400 students from kindergarten to Class XII showcased the struggles and triumphs of India’s journey to Independence. An art exhibition was also organised showcasing the approximate 100 years journey of freedom. PK Dhillon, principal, shared that the Freedom Saga showcased the nation’s struggle for freedom.

CJS Public School

CJS Public School organised a card making competition. The purpose of this competition was to enhance the interest of students in creativity. Students participated enthusiastically in this competition. Students got opportunity to enhance their confidence in the competition. The top three winners of the competition were Sejal, Kashvi Bajaj and Divyansh. Chairperson Neena Mittal and principal Ravi Suta appreciated the students. They motivated the students for improving their involvement in competitions. In dance, Saloni Thakur won the senior and Gurpreet Singh won the junior competition

Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala

Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, organised a Talent Synergy-2023 competition to recognise the talent of the youth, in which 100 students in senior and junior category participated in dance, singing, fancy dress and hobby display competitions. Social worker and UNICEF observer Surinder Saini participated as a special guest in the competition and felicitated the winning students. Cash prizes, trophies and certificates were given to the winning students. Principal Archana Garg said the college always encouraged students to nurture their talent. Among senior category contestants for dance, Saloni Thakur came first while Gurpreet Singh was the winner in the junior category. In singing, Simranjit Kaur was declared winner among senior contestants. Anhad Sharma came first among the juniors.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

The 2 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC Jalandhar has organised a 10-day combined annual training camp (CATC) at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya under the guidance of Commanding Officer Col MS Sachdev. Major Amanpreet Kaur, administrative officer, told that 360 cadets from 32 different institutions of Jalandhar, Kapurthala and surrounding areas, 7 ANOs, 16 JCOs/ NCOs reported for the camp. She further added that CATC is the basic mandatory camp for all the cadets to make them eligible for NCC A, B and C certificate exams. Biometric attendance cadets has been ensured in camp. The cadets would be trained in drill, firing, obstacle course, map reading, weapon training, camouflage, concealment and much more at the camp.