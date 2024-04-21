Campus notes: DAV International School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Pushkar Saluja of Class X of DAV International School has been awarded a prestigious national-level scholarship of Rs 10,000 by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. Principal Anjana Gupta highlighted that he is the proud recipient of this scholarship under the INSPIRE-MANAK (Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research - Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) scheme, a significant programme of DST, which aims to promote creativity and innovative thinking among students of classes VI to X. His original idea has been lauded by the government, marking a significant achievement for both the student and the institution.

BBK DAV College for Women

The students of BBK DAV College for Women excelled in the GNDU examinations. In BVoc (Sem-III), Navjot Kaur (Banking and Financial Services) scored 80.6 per cent and Manpreet Kaur (Retail Management) scored 70.75 per cent, stood first in the university. In B.Com (Honours) Sem-III, Harshita Vohra (80 per cent) and Shivya Dhawan (80 per cent) stood second in the university. Ravneek Kaur of BVoc Sem-III (Banking and Financial Services) stood third in the university by scoring 73.7 per cent. Principal Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students for their brilliant performance in the exams and exhorted them to uphold their performance in the future as well.

Amandeep College of Nursing

Amandeep College of Nursing, in collaboration with Amandeep Healthcare Private Ltd, hosted a national conference focused on harnessing the full potential of nurses to improve patient safety. The event kicked off on April 18 and brought together leading healthcare professionals from across the country to discuss critical issues and best practices to improve the quality of nursing care. The conference theme ‘Harnessing Nursing Potential to Enhance Patient Safety’ underscores the vital role nurses play in ensuring positive patient outcomes. The programme features presentations, workshops, and panel discussions led by renowned experts in the field. Dr Rajeev Sood, Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, and Dr Vijay Kumar (Civil Surgeon), Dr Avtar Singh, president of Amandeep Education Society, Dr Amandeep Kaur, director of Amandeep Healthcare Pvt Ltd, and several other doctors guided the students. Dr Sood said, “This conference was a valuable platform for nurses to share knowledge, develop their skills, and collaborate on strategies to enhance patient safety.”

Shri Ram Ashram Public School

Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, organised ‘Ashramites Athletic Carnival’ for classes III to V. The students enthusiastically participated in various games, including hurdle-jumping race, lemon and spoon race, sack race, hoola hoop, balancing a book, three-legged race, rope skipping, 50m race and ball-bucket run. Principal Vinodita Sankhyan appreciated the efforts made by the students and exhorted them to strive for excellence in both academics and athletics. She said sports not only teach the qualities of discipline, sportsmanship, team spirit and leadership but also enhance physical and mental development. The winners were awarded prizes by the principal.

DAV College

The Institutions Innovation Council of DAV College organised an online workshop on ‘Intellectual Property Rights’, in association with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Intellectual Property Management (RGNIIPM), Nagpur. The workshop proved to be an insightful forum for discussion of IP developments and their application in India. Principal Amardeep Gupta discussed the nature of IPRs, its litigations and the law defining the subject matter. He delved into the history and background of intellectual property and the economic methods and tools for analysis and protection of the same. The resource person Kumar Raju, assistant controller of patents and design, RGNIIPM, said the institute was established as a national centre of excellence for training, management, research and education in the field of intellectual property (IP) rights. He shared the detailed information about the training of examiners of patents, designs, trademarks and geographical indications, IP professionals, IP managers, imparting basic education to user communities, government functionaries and stakeholders involved in creation, commercialisation and management of intellectual property rights.

