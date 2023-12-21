Campus notes: DAV Public School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The students of classes LKG and I of DAV Public school presented their annual show, 'Transition Chintan - Part II', on December 19. The children put up splendid performances on the theme of change in the field of technology, customs and traditions, nature and attires, etc, through captivating dance, drama and ramp walk. The programme was presented in two parts, in the morning and evening. The chief guests for the two segments were ADCP Prabhjot Singh Virk in the morning and Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Amritsar North) in the evening. Virk applauded the school for choosing a wonderful theme and advised parents to spend more time with their children and avoid excessive use of gadgets because this is causing children to drift away from family, moral values and ethics. He also praised the school for instilling values beneficial for society in the students. Khosa appreciated the efforts of the school for mass participation in the event. Principal Pallavi Sethi thanked the gathering and extolled the hard work of the staff and the students. She said the event was more of a wakeup call to introspect over the evolving society and find a middle path.

Bhavan’s SL Public School

The students of Bhavan's SL Public School excelled in the Open State Taekwondo Championship, held at Jandiala Guru. Dhairya Mahajan, Yogya Sareen, Harshal Malhi, Lavish Rampal, Raghav Sharma of Class VII and Brahmjot of Class XI won gold medals. Amarjot Singh of Class VIII and Manik Saini of Class VII bagged silver medals. Overall, the students won seven gold medals and two silver medals. Chairman Avinash Mohindru, principal Anita Bhalla and vice-principal Praveen Sharma congratulated the winners.

Doon International School

‘Echoes of the Stars', the annual awards ceremony for classes I and II, was held at Doon International School, Amritsar. The chief guest, Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said, "It is truly commendable, the way these vibrant activities were presented. The dedication to nurture young talents and foster a holistic learning environment is praiseworthy." The ceremony unfolded in the presence of eminent personalities, including chairman Naval Sharma, vice-chairman Rajeev Sharma, director Meghna Sharma, academic director Dhwani Singh, and principal Taranjot Kaur. Excitement filled the air as awards were bestowed upon the little stars for achievements in various categories such as best handwriting, mathematics, science and reading.

