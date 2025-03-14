Campus notes: Environmental awareness event

In a significant step towards environmental conservation and sustainability, the Eco Club of Law College, Amritsar, organised a comprehensive environmental awareness and action programme as per the direction of the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh, and the Ministry of Environment and Forest, Government of India. The event was conducted under the guidance of resource person and expert, Dr Viney Kapoor, former vice-chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat, as part of the larger initiative titled, “Green Steps: An Action Programme for a Sustainable Environment”. The initiative focused on two key environmental activities: tree plantation and organic farming at AGC Organic Agro Farm, Rakh Jhita, Amritsar, to promote ecological balance and sustainable development. Faculty members actively participated in the programme, demonstrating their commitment to environmental preservation alongside students and environmental enthusiasts. During the tree plantation drive, a variety of indigenous and climate-resilient saplings were planted within the AGC Organic Agro Farm premises.

Moot court competition

Amritsar: School of Legal Studies hosted a prestigious moot court competition on March 11. It was on the Consumer Protection Act. The competition provided an excellent platform for law students to showcase their advocacy skills, legal reasoning and understanding of consumer rights and protection laws. The event was inaugurated by vice-chairman Dr Akashdeep Singh, along with Dr PK Sharma, Dean Students Welfare and Director Admissions, Prof BD Sharma. Present on the occasion were advocates Sumant Tuteja, Vishal Gogna and Shivani Arora from the Bar Council of India, Amritsar. The winners were Avneet Kaur, Harpreet Kaur, Mannat Kaur while Navreen Kaur was declared the best speaker.

National Science Day

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, celebrated National Science Day with Dr Rajinder Kaur, Head, Department of Botanical and Environmental Science, Guru Nanak Dev University, as the chief guest. The theme of the programme was ‘Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat.’ Dr Pushpinder Walia said that science and innovation are the key drivers of progress and it is heartening to see students getting intrigued by scientific concepts. She further added that such events ignite curiosity, foster creativity and inspire the youth to contribute towards a technologically advanced and sustainable India. Dr Rajinder Kaur delivered an insightful talk on the importance of empowering young minds regarding the advancements taking place in the world of science and technology. Additionally, the event featured informative charts and models prepared by the students as well as engaging quizzes and games. Students also presented innovative working models on multiple topics such as water disposal systems, eco-friendly sanitary pads, space exploration, neuro-motor signalling and bioplastics.

International Women’s Day

Amritsar: NSS Unit 1 and 2 of Guru Nanak Dev University organised a special event to celebrate International Women’s Day, the main objective of which was to highlight the importance of women in society and create awareness about women’s rights. Dr Saroj Arora, who was the chief guest, talked about the major role played by women in the construction of society. She encouraged women to face obstacles and achieve success and shared her experiences. She said that for a balanced society, it is important to talk about women’s rights and take initiatives in this regard. NCC/NSS coordinator Dr Anil Kumar and Dr Bimaldeep Singh, Associate Professor, Law Department, and former NSS Programme Officer of Unit 1 were present on the occasion.

Cultural Exchange Programme

Jalandhar: The Cultural Exchange Committee of PCM SD College for Women organised a cultural exchange interactive programme under the Government of India’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ project. The initiative aimed to foster cultural engagement among states. As part of this initiative, Punjab is paired with Andhra Pradesh, and PCM SD College for Women signed an MoU with Government College for Women (A), Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, to facilitate the cultural exchange. The guests at the event included K Surya Chandra Rao, Principal , Government College for Women (A), Srikakulam, K Mounika, programme coordinator from the college. They shared valuable insights into the culture and education system of Andhra Pradesh. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Indu Tyagi, co-incharge of the Cultural Exchange Committee, who expressed gratitude to the guests and participants. Dr Anju Bala was also present at the event. The programme saw the enthusiastic participation of around 50 students from both institutions.