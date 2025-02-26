Campus notes: Giggles and Growth

Amritsar: Stalwarts World School proudly hosted “Giggles and Growth”, a vibrant showcasing of talent and learning for Playpen, Nursery and Trinity students. The event, attended by enthusiastic parents, highlighted the school’s innovative approach to learning by doing. Young learners took the stage with confidence, demonstrating how education at Stalwarts integrates play-based learning with skill development. Through engaging performances, students showcased their grasp of numeracy, literacy and essential life skills, all taught through modern educational theories like Gardner’s Theory of Multiple Intelligences. Principal Manisha Dhanuka gave her blessings to the young talent and lauded their performance. Parents expressed immense joy in witnessing their children’s enthusiasm and self-assurance on stage.

KCA felicitates NCC cadets

Amritsar: Two NCC cadets of Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA) who participated in the Republic Day parade at New Delhi, were felicitated by Principal Dr Arvinder Kaur Kahlon on reaching the college. The principal said that participating in Republic Day parade is a matter of immense pride for participants, symbolising discipline, dedication, patriotism and national unity. The selection of two cadets each from the Army and Naval wing not only brings honour but also makes it a proud moment for the college. NCC Naval wing cadet Harshpreet Singh and Army wing cadet Jagroop Singh underwent a challenging selection process, enduring multiple camps before securing their spot in the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh contingent. They were selected after giving an outstanding performance in the selection camps held from October to December. They were also part of the Prime Minister’s rally and other significant events during the parade.

National seminar

Amritsar: A national seminar on “Innovative Pathways for a Sustainable Future: Bridging Environment, Entrepreneurship and Sustainability” was conducted by the science department, Eco Club and NCC unit of RRMK Arya Mahila Mahavidyalaya in collaboration with National EduTrust of India and Punjab State Council for Science and Technology on February 20, under nodal officer Dr Shaveta Thakur. Resource person Rajeshwar Salaria, ex-deputy DEO, explained groundbreaking solutions that harness the power of entrepreneurial innovation to protect our planet, fostering a future where economic growth thrives in harmony with environmental responsibility. Fifty participants from different institutes participated.

Workshop on Future Tycoons

Amritsar: The Post-Graduate Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA), organised a campaign-cum-workshop on Future Tycoons (an initiative of the district administration, Amritsar) in association with the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the seminar hall of the college. Tirathpal Singh, Deputy CEO, District Bureau of Employment & Enterprises, Amritsar, was the key speaker at the event. He shared valuable insights and addressed the participants, offering guidance on career growth, entrepreneurship and skill development. He also motivated the students to register themselves with future tycoons for startups with innovative ideas. He addressed about six categories where the participants can register themselves. Amannat Sharma, MBA finance and an intern in the DC office, also motivated the participants in this pioneering initiative with their innovative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit.