Campus notes: Graduation ceremony held

The graduation ceremony for Class V and Class XII students was held at Dalhousie Public School, Badhani, Pathankot. The event was graced by Manpreet Kaur, a political activist and sister of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. She presented the graduation certificates to students. She motivated the students to continue striving for success and to always aim high in life. Prabeer Grewal, director of the school, emphasised the significance of the graduation day. He encouraged them to stay focused on their goals and keep pushing boundaries. Trophies were awarded to the winners of various inter-house competitions in academics, co-curricular activities, cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, throwball, swimming and athletics.

Students excel in college exams

Amritsar: Students of Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET), Ranjit Avenue, have secured top merit positions in April 2024 examinations of IKG Punjab Technical University. Khairat Kheir Juma (BSc radiology & imaging technology) and Disha Mehra (BSc medical rechnology - anesthesia & operation theatre) secured first position with a CGPA of 9.04 and 8.8, respectively. Aisha Abass Omar (BSc radiology & imaging technology) and Daler Kaur (BSc medical technology-anesthesia & operation theatre) ranked second with a CGPA of 8.92 and 8.75. Simranjit Kaur (BSc radiology & imaging technology) with a CGPA of 8.9 stood third. Mohammad Naj Babu (diploma in mechanical engineering, sixth semeester) and Anant Kumar (diploma in civil engineering, sixth semester) stood 4th and 6th in the Punjab State Board Technical Education Examination.

Tributes paid to Sardar Patel

Amritsar: Students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar, paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary. The event aimed to honour his legacy and educate students about his immense contributions to India’s unity and integrity. The assembly began with a solemn tribute, reflecting on Patel’s remarkable leadership and dedication to the nation. This was followed by a well-researched and inspiring speech by students, highlighting his role in the freedom struggle and his vision for a self-reliant India. A key highlight of the event was a creative depiction in which several students dressed as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, symbolising his strength, simplicity and determination. A skit showcasing Patel’s leadership and emphasising the importance of unity and national integrity was also held.

White coat ceremony organised

Amritsar: A ‘white coat ceremony’ was organised at Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar, to mark the ceremonial entry of newly enrolled students into veterinary profession. White coats were presented by Principal Dr HK Verma to 99 students of BVSc 1st year. The event was presided over by Dr Verma in the presence of Dr AD Patil, Dr SK Kansal, Dr AM Pande and other faculty members. Dr Verma exhorted the students to never shy away from serving marginal and landless farmers whose only source of livelihood is livestock. He further advised the students regarding the expectations of society and responsibilities appropriate for the veterinary professions.

Khalsa College students earn merit

Jalandhar: Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus has celebrated the success of nearly 18 students who secured merit positions in the final year examinations held recently. In BCom (Honours) VI, Preety topped the university with an impressive 8.94 CGPA, followed by Gitanjali in second place with 8.9 CGPA. Snehpreet Kaur secured the eighth position in the university, scoring 8.79 SGPA. In B.Voc (Software Development), Loveleet achieved second place with 9.11 CGPA, Harpreet secured third place with 8.99 CGPA, and Krishma took fourth with 8.78 CGPA. In BHMCT (4-year), Prabhjot Kaur stood third with 8.66 CGPA, Sunaina came fourth with 8.61 CGPA, and Priya was tenth with 8.13 CGPA. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director of Academic Affairs, congratulated the students and their parents for their achievements.

Innocent Hearts’ students shine

Jalandhar: Students from the Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, Loharan, have achieved remarkable success in the university exams for the academic year 2024-25. In the Medical Science Department, Jimmi (MLS 5th Semester) topped with an SGPA of 9.26, while Anjali Kumari secured second place with 9.16 SGPA. In MLS 3rd Semester, Chahat ranked first with 9.19 SGPA. In Microbiology 1st Semester, Shivani led with 8.65 SGPA, followed by Sahil in second place with 8.62 SGPA. In the Information Technology Department, Harshdeep Kaur (MCA 1st Semester) was the top scorer with 9.21 SGPA. In the Management Department, Harmandeep (MBA 3rd Semester) secured first place with 9.28 SGPA. In BBA 5th Semester, Saminderjit Kaur topped with an SGPA of 9.28, with Prabhleen Kaur following in second place with 9.04 SGPA.

Eco-friendly organic Holi

Jalandhar: The Environment Club and Zoology Department of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya celebrated an eco-friendly Organic Holi to promote sustainable and safe festivities. The event aimed to encourage the use of natural colours and raise awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic colours on both health and the environment. Faculty members and students used eco-friendly colours, including flower petals, turmeric, beetroot, and spinach. Competitions were organised for making organic colours, cards, and eco-friendly rangolis. Participants demonstrated their creativity by using natural ingredients, and students also designed Holi-themed greeting cards with messages promoting sustainable celebrations. A message corner was set up to spread Holi wishes and awareness. Kiran, Gurleen, and Ridhima coordinated the event, which was a significant step towards promoting eco-conscious celebrations.

College staff volleyball league

Jalandhar: Lyallpur Khalsa College hosted an exciting Volleyball League-2025 organised by the Department of Physical Education and Sports, where staff members participated enthusiastically. The tournament featured three teams: LKC Warriors, LKC Fighters, and LKC Spartans, with both teaching and non-teaching faculty members taking part. The event began with the introduction of the players to Principal Dr. Suman Chopra, who encouraged them to display sportsmanship and noted that such matches foster harmony and support staff mental well-being. Dr. Dinkar Sharma captained LKC Warriors, Dr. Palwinder Singh led LKC Fighters, and Prof. Ajay Kumar headed LKC Spartans. Each team played two matches, and at the conclusion, LKC Warriors emerged first, LKC Spartans took second, and LKC Fighters placed third. Principal Dr. Suman Chopra congratulated all participants for their spirited involvement.