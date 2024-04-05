 Campus notes: Khalsa College : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Campus notes: Khalsa College

Campus notes: Khalsa College

Vipin Kumar being honoured at Khalsa College. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The PG department of theatre studies at Khalsa College, Amritsar (KCA), observed World Theatre Day with a valuable interaction with national-level theatre artist Vipin Kumar. Vipin, who is an alumnus of the college was bestowed the ‘Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar 2023’. Principal Mehal Singh said the college and people affiliated with the Punjabi theatre were proud of him. Vipin interacted with students of theatre studies and shared his valuable experience with them. Registrar Devender Singh presented the vote of thanks. Professor Shabnam and Professor Amita Sharma, who organised the event, were also present during the session.

BBK DAV College for Women

BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, organised a mobile library exhibition featuring books by Swami Vivekananda to commemorate the 125th anniversary of Ramakrishna Mission. The van showcased a vast collection of books covering various topics such as meditation, concentration, yoga, personality development and anger management. The exhibition garnered enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members, reflecting their keen interest in the event. Principal Pushpinder Walia and local committee Chairman Sudarshan Kapoor inaugurated the exhibition. Principal Walia said these events played a pivotal part in fostering love for reading and deepening students’ understanding of Indian culture and heritage.

DAV College

The PG Department of Computer Science and IT and Institution’s Innovation Council of DAV College, Amritsar, jointly hosted a workshop unveiling the potential of IoT and its applications. The topics of discussion at the workshop were industrial IoT, IoT in healthcare, smart homes and intelligent transportation systems. Principal Amardeep Gupta said the ultimate aim of the three-day workshop was to highlight the vast potential of IoT. Professor Renu Sharma said: “At the heart of IOTs origin lies the evolution of sensor networks, paving the way for transformative technology. The establishment of communication protocols has been the cornerstone, facilitating the convergence of processing at the IoT edge. With the advent of 5G, not only does the tower itself evolve, but also the influx of data from multiple sources. IoT encompasses sensor integration, transcending into a realm of multimedia data transmission.”

IIM Amritsar

The 8th annual convocation of IIM, Amritsar, would be held on April 6. The chief guest at the event will be Banwarilal Purohit, Governor, Punjab and Administrator, Chandigarh. The event will also see meritorious students being honoured for their achievements and will feature a special address by the governor.

PCM SD College for women

Jalandhar: The Department of Office Management and Secretarial Practices of Prem Chand Markanda SD College for women arranged a visit to the Philatelic Museum at the General Post Office in Jalandhar. Postal Assistant Meenu Kalia along with philatelists Rajiv Kohli and Sanjog Paharia led the workshop. The primary objective of this workshop was to guide students on how to collect and design stamps. They were also provided a brief description of various national competitions related to philately. Principal Pooja Prashar praised the efforts of Seema Tiwari, incharge of the department, for organising the event.

DAV College

A womens safety awareness campaign was organised by Women Empowerment and Grievance Redressal Cell of DAV College in collaboration with a radio jockey. The panel of guests, including Inspector Meena K Pawar and psychologist Prabhleen shared their respective experiences and provided basic self-defence tips to the female students. Principal Rajesh Kumar, Vice-Principal Archana Oberoi and Convener of the cell Deepali Handa welcomed the guests and presented them a memento and a planter each. Inspector Pawar said girls were no less than boys. She also said, women should learn self-defence so that they remain safe. Prabhleen delivered a talk on stress management, highlighting ways to handle work and family responsibilities at the same time.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

To seek the blessings of almighty on the commencement of the new academic session, a special assembly and havan were organised. Teachers paid obeisance to Goddess Saraswati and Rekha recited mantras. Principal Parveen Saili and Vice-Principal Ramandeep, Additional Vice-Principal Mamta Arora hoisted the school flag. Fifty-one students got 100 per cent attendance award for the previous session.

Doaba College

The Department of Education and PG Department of CS and IT of Doaba College, in association with NGO Pahal organised a seminar on ‘Electronic Waste: A New Danger of the Age of Technology’. The resource person was Bipin Suman. He was warmly welcomed by Principal. Pardeep Bhandari, Head of the Department of Education Dr Avinash Chander and Professor Sakshi of Department of CS and IT. Principal Dr Bhandari said e-waste had become a major problem in the contemporary age and was causing great harm to the environment. Suman explained e-waste and various sources of its generation. E-waste contains toxic substances such as mercury, nickel, lithium, lead, cadmium, chrome, copper, etc. which are very harmful. He laid stress on 4Rs —refuse, reduce, repair and recycle.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

2
Amritsar

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

3
Diaspora

UK's higher salary thresholds for overseas skilled work visas kick in

4
Haryana

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

5
Punjab

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

6
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

7
India

PM Modi was sleeping after taking opium as China entered Indian territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

8
India

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

9
Haryana

BJP slams Congress over Randeep Surjewala’s remarks against Hema Malini, NCW writes to Election Commission

10
Jalandhar

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Hours after Doval meets Iran official, Pak ultras strike near Chabahar port

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...

Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel

Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel

The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...

‘Bird flu 100 times worst than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infected’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animal

‘Bird flu 100 times worst than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infects’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animal

Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours

Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours

Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...

New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann


Cities

View All

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Lok Sabha poll: From Congress to AAP, Dhaliwal may not find win a cakewalk

Admn exhorts people to vote in LS elections

Amritsar: Man hacks to death mother, sister-in-law, minor nephew

Nishan-e-Sikhi student secures 7th rank in NDA entrance exam

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Bathinda: Woman, 2 others held for kidnapping financier

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter city’s distinctive features: Experts

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter Chandigarh’s distinctive features: Experts

Consider giving 15 acres for expansion, High Court tells Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: PGI staff call off strike

Chandigarh: Two fresh bids revive hope for new waste processing plant

Panchkula police, CRPF teams take out flag march in Kalka, Pinjore

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

Woman’s body found in almirah in Delhi’s Dwarka, absconding live-in partner booked

6 months in Tihar jail have strengthened resolve to fight against 'injustice, dictatorship': Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal urges court to allow more time with lawyer

Hackers' group claims to have breached traffic police website, Delhi Police begins probe

NGT imposes ~25K fine on Jalandhar MC

NGT imposes Rs 25K fine on Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar plunges into darkness as 4K plaints of defunct streetlights pending with MC

Nurmahal civic body fails to provide disabled-friendly facilities in govt offices

Sans salary for 16 months, Nakodar college teachers continue to perform duties

Time for politicians to make a beeline for temples, deras ahead of polls

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth ~11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth Rs 11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

Two POs land in police net under special campaign

SAD (Amritsar) to field Amritpal from Ludhiana

Two travel agent couples dupe residents of Rs 41 L

Have ample paddy, basmati seed stock for state farmers: Punjab Agricultural University

6 more held for attacking cop

6 more held for attacking cop

Ahead of poll, BJP nominee Preneet visits Ram Mandir

EC notice over recruitment of lecturers in Punjabi University

Two arrested for smuggling opium

Two die in road mishaps at Fatehgarh Sahib