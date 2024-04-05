Campus notes: Khalsa College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The PG department of theatre studies at Khalsa College, Amritsar (KCA), observed World Theatre Day with a valuable interaction with national-level theatre artist Vipin Kumar. Vipin, who is an alumnus of the college was bestowed the ‘Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar 2023’. Principal Mehal Singh said the college and people affiliated with the Punjabi theatre were proud of him. Vipin interacted with students of theatre studies and shared his valuable experience with them. Registrar Devender Singh presented the vote of thanks. Professor Shabnam and Professor Amita Sharma, who organised the event, were also present during the session.

BBK DAV College for Women

BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, organised a mobile library exhibition featuring books by Swami Vivekananda to commemorate the 125th anniversary of Ramakrishna Mission. The van showcased a vast collection of books covering various topics such as meditation, concentration, yoga, personality development and anger management. The exhibition garnered enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members, reflecting their keen interest in the event. Principal Pushpinder Walia and local committee Chairman Sudarshan Kapoor inaugurated the exhibition. Principal Walia said these events played a pivotal part in fostering love for reading and deepening students’ understanding of Indian culture and heritage.

DAV College

The PG Department of Computer Science and IT and Institution’s Innovation Council of DAV College, Amritsar, jointly hosted a workshop unveiling the potential of IoT and its applications. The topics of discussion at the workshop were industrial IoT, IoT in healthcare, smart homes and intelligent transportation systems. Principal Amardeep Gupta said the ultimate aim of the three-day workshop was to highlight the vast potential of IoT. Professor Renu Sharma said: “At the heart of IOTs origin lies the evolution of sensor networks, paving the way for transformative technology. The establishment of communication protocols has been the cornerstone, facilitating the convergence of processing at the IoT edge. With the advent of 5G, not only does the tower itself evolve, but also the influx of data from multiple sources. IoT encompasses sensor integration, transcending into a realm of multimedia data transmission.”

IIM Amritsar

The 8th annual convocation of IIM, Amritsar, would be held on April 6. The chief guest at the event will be Banwarilal Purohit, Governor, Punjab and Administrator, Chandigarh. The event will also see meritorious students being honoured for their achievements and will feature a special address by the governor.

PCM SD College for women

Jalandhar: The Department of Office Management and Secretarial Practices of Prem Chand Markanda SD College for women arranged a visit to the Philatelic Museum at the General Post Office in Jalandhar. Postal Assistant Meenu Kalia along with philatelists Rajiv Kohli and Sanjog Paharia led the workshop. The primary objective of this workshop was to guide students on how to collect and design stamps. They were also provided a brief description of various national competitions related to philately. Principal Pooja Prashar praised the efforts of Seema Tiwari, incharge of the department, for organising the event.

DAV College

A womens safety awareness campaign was organised by Women Empowerment and Grievance Redressal Cell of DAV College in collaboration with a radio jockey. The panel of guests, including Inspector Meena K Pawar and psychologist Prabhleen shared their respective experiences and provided basic self-defence tips to the female students. Principal Rajesh Kumar, Vice-Principal Archana Oberoi and Convener of the cell Deepali Handa welcomed the guests and presented them a memento and a planter each. Inspector Pawar said girls were no less than boys. She also said, women should learn self-defence so that they remain safe. Prabhleen delivered a talk on stress management, highlighting ways to handle work and family responsibilities at the same time.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

To seek the blessings of almighty on the commencement of the new academic session, a special assembly and havan were organised. Teachers paid obeisance to Goddess Saraswati and Rekha recited mantras. Principal Parveen Saili and Vice-Principal Ramandeep, Additional Vice-Principal Mamta Arora hoisted the school flag. Fifty-one students got 100 per cent attendance award for the previous session.

Doaba College

The Department of Education and PG Department of CS and IT of Doaba College, in association with NGO Pahal organised a seminar on ‘Electronic Waste: A New Danger of the Age of Technology’. The resource person was Bipin Suman. He was warmly welcomed by Principal. Pardeep Bhandari, Head of the Department of Education Dr Avinash Chander and Professor Sakshi of Department of CS and IT. Principal Dr Bhandari said e-waste had become a major problem in the contemporary age and was causing great harm to the environment. Suman explained e-waste and various sources of its generation. E-waste contains toxic substances such as mercury, nickel, lithium, lead, cadmium, chrome, copper, etc. which are very harmful. He laid stress on 4Rs —refuse, reduce, repair and recycle.

