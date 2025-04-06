Campus notes: MoU signed

Khalsa College for Women (KCW) and Laurentian University (LU), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance academic collaboration and provide better educational opportunities for students. Laurentian University, located in Sudbury, Ontario, is a leading bilingual institution in Canada, recognised for its excellence in education, research and community engagement. Laurentian University fosters a dynamic learning environment and plays a crucial role in regional development while making a global impact through its academic and research contributions. The signing ceremony took place at the office of Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, honorary secretary, Khalsa College Charitable Society, Amritsar, in the presence of dignitaries from both institutions. The MoU focuses on the BBA programme and includes student and faculty exchange programmes, industry collaborations, joint research and skill development initiatives. It will also provide students with opportunities for internships, entrepreneurship training and exposure to digital business strategies.

Water Sustainability Award

Amritsar: RRMK Arya Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Pathankot, was awarded with Water Sustainability Award 2025-26 on the occasion of World Water Day (March 22) by the National Edu Trust of India registered under Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India. The award was given for implementing “Best Action Research Plan: Best Out of Waste Water”. Principal Dr Gurmeet Kaur explained that as a higher education institution, Arya College has not only been solely focused on academic training, but also on instilling a sense of sustainable living among students. “This award is a huge recognition of our efforts that we have been taking in this direction,” she said. The principal appreciated the efforts of Nodal Officer Dr Shaveta Thakur, who received an appreciation letter for outstanding contribution to water sustainability, and 10 student ambassadors who received certificates for active participation in sustainability measures.

Advertisement

‘Rukhsat-2025’ at Global

Amritsar: Global Group of Institutes organised a farewell party, ‘Rukhsat 2025’, in which the faculty and students of various courses bid adieu to their outgoing seniors and extended them warm parting good wishes for their future life journey and professional endeavours. The farewell extravaganza was split into three separate functions spread over two days on April 4-5. The festivities were marked with fun, fervour, joy, dance, skits, bhangra, giddha and many entertaining individual and group performances by the students. It was a complete entertainment package with the juniors presenting various cultural and entertaining events to the delight of all. The outgoing students were blessed by the management and faculty, including Chairman BS Chandi, who gave them their best wishes for a bright and successful future.

Advertisement

Spring Festival

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, bagged several positions in a Spring Festival of flowers, plants and rangoli organised by Guru Nanak Dev University. In a close contest among 15 educational institutions and nurseries, the college won eight first and 10 second positions. The college clinched the overall first prize among all educational institutions. Principal Dr. Pushpinder Walia acknowledged the efforts of the college gardeners and wished them good luck for future as well.

National Science Day

Amritsar: The Faculty of Sciences, Khalsa College, Amritsar (KCA), successfully organised the National Science Day-2025 celebrations at the Sikh History Research Centre. Dr Mukesh Chander, organising secretary, honoured Dr HS Saini for his invaluable contributions to the field of science. Dr Saini then delivered a thought-provoking lecture titled, “Sustainable Development Goals – Pitfalls and Possibilities: A Microbiologist’s Perspective”. Dr Saini, Professor in the Department of Microbiology at GNDU, Amritsar, highlighted the critical impact of anthropogenic activities on the environment, particularly focusing on the growing concerns surrounding Air Quality Index (AQI). He discussed the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the role of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Dr Saini also explored innovative clean technology projects and the carbon credit market aimed at carbon emission reduction (CER). The NSD celebration was a collaborative effort organised by all science departments of KCA, with active support from PSCST, NCSTC and DST. The event aimed to promote science and technology in India and continues to inspire and nurture the next generation of scientists and innovators.