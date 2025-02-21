Campus notes; Nursing students visit Civil Hospital

As per the directions of Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, B.Sc Part I students of CKD International Nursing College visited the Civil Hospital and interacted with patients regarding human organ donation and blood donation. Principal Dr Yashpreet Kaur and the nursing students at the Civil Hospital provided information about things to be kept in mind while donating blood, kidney or eyes, as well as dispelling popular rumours and superstitions in this regard. The students exhibited posters and had a detailed conversation with the people who came to get health services at the OPD. The principal said that there can be no greater donation or merit than saving the life of a patient or family member by donating blood or a kidney. He said that the purpose of the programme was to provide medical and legal information about human organ donation and also to make people aware about the human organ trafficking taking place in the name of this donation.

National seminar

BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, organised an online national seminar on the topic, “Innovative Pathways for a Sustainable Future: Bridging Environment, Entrepreneurship and Sustainability”, in collaboration with the National EduTrust of India. The aim of the seminar was to provide a platform to academicians and researchers to exchange ideas on integrating environment, entrepreneurship and sustainability in the modern era. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia emphasised the importance of sustainability in today’s world. She highlighted how adopting sustainable practices enhances efficiency, reduces waste and drives cost-savings, ultimately boosting profitability. Dr Rishi Raj Sharma, professor of Business Management and Dean at Guru Nanak Dev University Regional Campus, Gurdaspur, was the keynote speaker. Sixty academicians and researchers presented papers on various themes related to environment, entrepreneurship, sustainability, NEP-2020, artificial intelligence and skill development in the technical sessions.

Interactive session held

Dinero Finance Club, University Business School (UBS), in collaboration with Krisha Foundation, successfully organised an interactive session followed by NISM Certification Exam. The session, held under the visionary leadership of Vice-chancellor Dr Karamjit Singh, witnessed an overwhelming participation of 150 students, reaffirming the commitment of UBS to foster industry-ready financial professionals. Resource person Dr Jyoti Verma, Associate Professor at Chitkara Business School, Chitkara University, provided a deep insight into financial markets, investment strategies and regulatory frameworks. She highlighted the critical role of NISM certification in enhancing career prospects in the finance sector, emphasising the growing demand for professionals well-versed in financial markets and compliance. The event culminated in the NISM Level 1: Investor Certification Exam, equipping students with a recognised qualification to strengthen their industry credentials.

Annual function at Shri Ram Ashram

Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School, affiliated to ICSE/ISC, celebrated the annual function, ‘Aasman Aur Bhi Hain’, of LKG students with verve. Principal Neetu Sharma initiated the event by lighting the traditional lamp followed by a hearty welcome to all those present. The spectrum of events started with the sacred Ganesh Vandana. Yoga beats by the tiny tots captivated the spectators. The breath-taking giddha by the adorned Mutiyaars turned out to be a showstopper. Neetu Sharma lauded the painstaking efforts of teachers and students to make the function a success. Such events leave an indelible impression on minds and help students shed their inhibitions, she added.