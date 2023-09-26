Campus notes: Pharmacists' Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: SBS College of Pharmacy, Sohian Kalan, Amritsar, took out a road march to create awareness in public on the contribution of pharmacists in strengthening healthcare system. "Angdan Mahadan" is the theme for this year's celebration for Pharmacists' Day as declared by the Pharmacy Council of India. Chief guest Prof Balbir Singh, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, GNDU, Amritsar, spoke on the contribution and role of the pharmacists in the healthcare system and encouraged the students to carry on the legacy of the pharmacists forward. Dr Sachin Saggar, Principal of the college, emphasised on the role of the pharmacists in transforming global health by making safe, effective, quality and affordable medicines accessible to everyone. He added that it was due to the efforts of the pharmacists that the country had become the pharmacy of the world. Alka Arora, managing director, SBS Campus, honoured the chief guest and inspired the students to volunteer for organ donation keeping in view the importance of organ donation in saving precious lives.

Ved Prachar Saptah concludes

Ved Prachar Saptah, which was being organized at BBK DAV College for Women, concluded by performing a Vedic havan. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia and Sudarshan Kapoor, chairman of the local managing committee, performed the prayers. During the week-long event, various competitions like bhajan gayan, poster-making, painting, and poetry recitation were organised. A workshop on Havan Prashikshan was also organised. While welcoming guests, Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said the college celebrates Ved Prachar Saptah every year to instil Vedic values among students.

Internal Hackathon organised

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Global Group of Institutes, Amritsar, organised an Internal Hackathon (Megathon). The Megathon was conducted as a preliminary selection round for the Smart Hackathon 2023. Dr Meenakshi Sharma, HoD, acted as the Single Point of Contact for the event, which saw participation of 20 motivated teams.