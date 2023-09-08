 Campus notes: Rally on plastic ban held : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Campus notes: Rally on plastic ban held

Campus notes: Rally on plastic ban held

Campus notes: Rally on plastic ban held

Students of a private school dressed as Krishna and Radha on Janmashtami in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: PBN Senior Secondary School near Pink Plaza Market organised a rally on plastic ban under the guidance of 24 Punjab Battalion NCC and 2 Punjab Air Squadron Unit NCC Department on "Role of G20" under the Punit Sagar campaign under the guidelines of Government of India. The rally was organised under the leadership of officiating principal of the school, Sandeep Tandon, and NCC officer Ravi Kumar. School manager and secretary Rajeev Kumaria was the key speaker in this programme. He informed the cadets about the importance and special role of G20. Apart from this, he encouraged the cadets to become good citizens. Praising the NCC department, he said that the NCC department of the school is continuously carrying out activities under the guidelines of the Government of India and Punjab. Run-up programmes were also organized. The poster-making, quiz competitions and the oath-taking ceremony to minimize use of plastics were also conducted. "We will continue to design such programmes in future also, which are related to nation building and focus the new generation towards good citizens," said Ravi Kumar.

Assembly on teachers’ day held

Dr Rabindranath Tagore Literary Club of the Goodwill International School organised an impressive assembly on Teachers’ Day. At the beginning of the programme, an exciting panel discussion was held on the topic of "The type of teacher I like most". From Classes VI to X, more than 60 students participated in this panel discussion. Kawalpreet Kaur was moderated of the panel. Seeratjot Kaur (Class IX), Asmeen Kaur (Class VIIth and Rasamdeep Kaur (Class VIIIth) secured the first, second and third positions, respectively. The greeting card making competition was also organized from classes Nur to 10th on the occasion. Gurjot Kaur (LKG), Rasamdeep Kaur (third), Sanmeet Kaur, all of Class VI secured the first, second and third positions respectively. Ramandeep Kaur, patron of the club, conducted a quiz on this day. Harmeen Kaur (Class IX) announced the quiz star. Principal Amandeep Singh congratulated the teachers and acknowledged the sincere efforts they put in every day.

Chess/Carrom Tourneys from Sept 11

The Guru Nanak Dev University Inter-Department Chess Tournament (Men and Women) and Inter-Department Carrom Tournament (Men and Women) 2023-24 will be held from September 11-14. Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean (Student's Welfare), said these tournaments would be organized by Campus Sports Dean Student's Welfare of the university under FIT INDIA Program by Govt of India. Dr Amandeep Singh, in charge, Youth Welfare, and teacher in-charge, campus sports, said 26 men 23 women teams of the chess tournament and 25 men and 24 women teams of carrom tournaments of various departments will participate. He said the carrom (men's) tournament would be held from September 11 to 13; carrom women from September 12 to 13; chess men tournament from September 14 to 16 and chess women tournament will be held from September 15 to 16.

Internships - A Kickstart to Career

Directorate of Placement & Career Enhancement of Guru Nanak Dev University organised a seminar on the topic of "Internships - A Kickstart to Your Career". The seminar was conducted by Srinivas Chamarthy for the students of engineering and MBA courses. Chamarthy is a successful and well-known entrepreneur and the Chief Innovation Executive of CYME Automation Systems Pvt Ltd. He travels across the country on his bike delivering lectures on the "Make in India" and "Aatamanirbhar Bharat" campaigns. He informed the students about the importance of internships in the career of a student. He emphasized that students should choose their internships carefully.

FRESHER’S PARTY ORGANISED

A fresher's party was organised at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women to welcome the new students in the college. Being a colourful affair, the fresher bash thrown by the students rocked the day for all the party attendees. The eye-catching moments were the dance performances by students. Miss Fresher contest was the highlight of the event where the freshers walked the ramp gracefully and participated in games. Dr Navjot, Principal, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, in her address welcomed the new comers. Miss LKCW title went to Manisha. The first runner-up award was picked by Harpreet and second runner-up by Jaspreet. Miss Charming title went to Anjali and Miss Elegant was bagged by Ravneet.

#G20

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

2
Sports

Gautam Gambhir: Being a cricketer is the biggest regret of my life

3
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds cancer-stricken wife's 'fortitude and strength'

4
World

Video: US cop caught kissing scantily clad woman before climbing into police car with her, suspended

5
Punjab

Punjab police arrest drug trafficker who sent swimmers to collect 50-kg heroin consignment from Pakistan

6
Science Technology

Aditya-L1 takes selfie, images of earth and moon; ISRO shares video

7
India

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

8
Trending

UPI ATM unveiled: Get ready for hassle-free, cardless cash withdrawals

9
Entertainment

I always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work, says Ayushmann Khurrana

10
India

Chants of Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...

Spain's President tests positive for Covid, to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi

Spain's President tests positive for Covid, to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi

After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...

INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today, counting starts

INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today, BJP takes early lead in UP's Ghosi

The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...

At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea

At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea

Today’s era not of war, reiterates PM | Lists terrorism, ext...

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

His account was banned after there were complaints about the...


Cities

View All

2 held with heroin worth ~1.29 crore

2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.29 crore

Auto-rickshaw union calls off protest

Insanitation aggravates Ward No. 14 residents’ woes

Oz MP pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Frescoes at Veer Bhan Da Shivala fading into oblivion

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Another milestone — Live liver transplant done at PGI

Student arrested for attack on NSUI members, granted bail

23-year-old held for raping minor

MP Tewari gives Rs 2.5L for CCTVs at BDC

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

Poor air concerns in Delhi despite steps

Double murder in Greater Noida, probe on

Murder case solved, 2 held

Murder case solved, 2 held

Assault on pregnant woman: Kin, residents hold sit-in, accuse police of inaction

Brothers’ suicide: Bajwa accuses AAP of delayed action against SHO, 2 colleagues

Congress leaders celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra’s 1st anniv

'Drunk' ASI goes on the rampage

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

Upcoming int’l airport at Halwara 90% complete, to be ready by September 30

Take strict action against careless docs, staff: Chief Secy to Principal Secretary

Youth booked for raping minor

Ward watch: Waterlogging & clogged sewers twin concerns

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Students sensitised to mental health at ‘Luminescence’

Tribune impact: 2 yrs after selection, 560 SIs to finally get joining letters

Nutrition kits for TB patients at F’garh Sahib

Lecture on joint disorders held