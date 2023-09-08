Campus notes: Rally on plastic ban held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: PBN Senior Secondary School near Pink Plaza Market organised a rally on plastic ban under the guidance of 24 Punjab Battalion NCC and 2 Punjab Air Squadron Unit NCC Department on "Role of G20" under the Punit Sagar campaign under the guidelines of Government of India. The rally was organised under the leadership of officiating principal of the school, Sandeep Tandon, and NCC officer Ravi Kumar. School manager and secretary Rajeev Kumaria was the key speaker in this programme. He informed the cadets about the importance and special role of G20. Apart from this, he encouraged the cadets to become good citizens. Praising the NCC department, he said that the NCC department of the school is continuously carrying out activities under the guidelines of the Government of India and Punjab. Run-up programmes were also organized. The poster-making, quiz competitions and the oath-taking ceremony to minimize use of plastics were also conducted. "We will continue to design such programmes in future also, which are related to nation building and focus the new generation towards good citizens," said Ravi Kumar.

Assembly on teachers’ day held

Dr Rabindranath Tagore Literary Club of the Goodwill International School organised an impressive assembly on Teachers’ Day. At the beginning of the programme, an exciting panel discussion was held on the topic of "The type of teacher I like most". From Classes VI to X, more than 60 students participated in this panel discussion. Kawalpreet Kaur was moderated of the panel. Seeratjot Kaur (Class IX), Asmeen Kaur (Class VIIth and Rasamdeep Kaur (Class VIIIth) secured the first, second and third positions, respectively. The greeting card making competition was also organized from classes Nur to 10th on the occasion. Gurjot Kaur (LKG), Rasamdeep Kaur (third), Sanmeet Kaur, all of Class VI secured the first, second and third positions respectively. Ramandeep Kaur, patron of the club, conducted a quiz on this day. Harmeen Kaur (Class IX) announced the quiz star. Principal Amandeep Singh congratulated the teachers and acknowledged the sincere efforts they put in every day.

Chess/Carrom Tourneys from Sept 11

The Guru Nanak Dev University Inter-Department Chess Tournament (Men and Women) and Inter-Department Carrom Tournament (Men and Women) 2023-24 will be held from September 11-14. Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean (Student's Welfare), said these tournaments would be organized by Campus Sports Dean Student's Welfare of the university under FIT INDIA Program by Govt of India. Dr Amandeep Singh, in charge, Youth Welfare, and teacher in-charge, campus sports, said 26 men 23 women teams of the chess tournament and 25 men and 24 women teams of carrom tournaments of various departments will participate. He said the carrom (men's) tournament would be held from September 11 to 13; carrom women from September 12 to 13; chess men tournament from September 14 to 16 and chess women tournament will be held from September 15 to 16.

Internships - A Kickstart to Career

Directorate of Placement & Career Enhancement of Guru Nanak Dev University organised a seminar on the topic of "Internships - A Kickstart to Your Career". The seminar was conducted by Srinivas Chamarthy for the students of engineering and MBA courses. Chamarthy is a successful and well-known entrepreneur and the Chief Innovation Executive of CYME Automation Systems Pvt Ltd. He travels across the country on his bike delivering lectures on the "Make in India" and "Aatamanirbhar Bharat" campaigns. He informed the students about the importance of internships in the career of a student. He emphasized that students should choose their internships carefully.

FRESHER’S PARTY ORGANISED

A fresher's party was organised at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women to welcome the new students in the college. Being a colourful affair, the fresher bash thrown by the students rocked the day for all the party attendees. The eye-catching moments were the dance performances by students. Miss Fresher contest was the highlight of the event where the freshers walked the ramp gracefully and participated in games. Dr Navjot, Principal, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, in her address welcomed the new comers. Miss LKCW title went to Manisha. The first runner-up award was picked by Harpreet and second runner-up by Jaspreet. Miss Charming title went to Anjali and Miss Elegant was bagged by Ravneet.

