Campus Notes: Result Day at Ashok Vatika

Ashok Vatika Public School announced the results of the session 2024-2025 in its campus. The results of all classes from pre-wing to class 9 and class 11 were announced. The school was beautifully decorated on the occasion to make the day a memorable one for the students. Excited and curious to know about their results, the students came with their parents to get the outcome of the year. The winners included not just the position holders in academics but also the students possessing brilliance in co-curricular activities, creativity and good conduct besides continuous improvement. They were awarded with trophies, medals and certificates that will forever remind them of their achievements. Principal Anchal Mahajan congratulated the students for clearing their exams and encouraged them to make more efforts for a successful life ahead.

Conference on climate change

In commemoration of centenary celebrations, Hindu College has invited scientists, academicians, experts and renowned environmentalist, namely, Justice Dr Afroz Ahmed, Member, National Green Tribunal, Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, Member, Rajya Sabha, Baba Sewa Singh Khadoor Sahib and Dr Inderjit Kaur Pingalwara to deliberate on the topic, “Strategies for Sustainable Natural Resources and Protect the Environment”. Chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board Dr Adarsh Pal Vig said that the international conference would be held on March 22 and dwell at length to find a solution to the depleting water resources, protecting air and to revive the rivers and canals besides planting more trees for a natural habitat. Former Agriculture Secretary Kahan Singh Pannu would deliver the keynote address while an expert from Germany Dr Mark Frenzel from the Department of Community Ecology, Dr B Ravindran, Associate Professor, Department of Environment, Republic of Korea, besides several prominent scientist would present their papers during the conference.

Consumer Rights Day

Pandit Mohan Lal SD College, Fatehgarh Churian, Gurdaspur, held a special seminar on consumer rights awareness to mark the World Consumer Rights Day. Dr Ruchi Kohli, Head of the Commerce Department, was the resource person for the seminar. The students were made aware of consumer protection and laws that protect consumer rights. The session also focused on new amendments and changes in consumer laws, trademark and essential conditions required for safe consumer market.

Certificate Distribution Ceremony

The PG Department of Commerce and Business Administration of BBK DAV College for Women organised a certificate distribution ceremony under the Skill Development Programme for Youth and Women, a CSR initiative of SBICAP Securities Ltd. Sumit Ghosh, senior vice-president and Head, Human Capital, SBICAP Securities Ltd, was the chief guest at the ceremony. The event was also graced by S Rana, Certified Financial Planner, Rana Investments, and Pankaj, Sales Manager, SBICAP Securities Ltd. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia emphasised the significance of financial literacy in today’s world. She said that empowering women and youth with financial knowledge is crucial for economic independence. This skill development programme is a step towards creating future-ready individuals who can contribute meaningfully to society. A total of 55 students, along with four faculty members --- Nikhil Mahajan, Kanika Sharma, Ramandeep Kaur and Saguna Mahajan --- received certificates for successfully completing the training programme.

Training programme for panchayats

A two-day training programme was organised by the Punjab Government’s SIRD in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management to make them aware of the principles of management in order to empower the panchayats. SIRD senior consultant advocate Rajiv Madan Raja said that such programmes are helpful in making the working of panchayats transparent and accountable to the people by running their own administration. TNS