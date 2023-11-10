Campus notes: Riarki Public School, Tughalwala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The students of Riarki Public School, Tughalwala, have kick-started their Diwali celebrations with a noble mission — ‘Trees on Diwali.’ The student committee, led by student secretary Damanpreet Kaur of class XII, distributed ‘prasad’ in the form of plants to students and parents. Notably, each plant distributed will be meticulously documented with photographs, and an effort will be made to ‘geo tag’ each one, making it a truly unique and environmentally conscious celebration of the festival of lights. The launch event was celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm, with the entire student body in attendance. Principal Director Manpreet Kaur Virk explained that the mission’s purpose goes beyond the distribution of plants. It aims to raise awareness among students about the significance of planting and nurturing trees, aligning with the teachings of their Gurus. During the event, students from the grade VIII and IX staged a play, showcasing their commitment to environmental causes. Armin Kaur, grade XI arts student, expressed the motivation behind the mission, stating that in a world plagued by pollution, the responsibility to bring a change should not be shifted to others.

DAV college, Amritsar

DAV College Amritsar has witnessed a surge in the selection of its students for various job positions through campus drive. Recently, eight students have been selected in Arvind Fashion Company. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta shared that the college is dedicated to produce trained graduates and postgraduates through its various study programmes. He urged everyone to continue to strive for excellence, embracing innovative teaching methodologies and adapting the evolving industry requirements. Prof Vikram Sharma, in-charge, Placement cell, applauded the achievement of the students, which reflects the quality of education and the institute’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals. He also appreciated the hard work done by the faculty in honing the technical skills of the students.

Nagar Kirtan taken out

A grand nagar kirtan was organised by the students of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) dedicated to the 554th birth anniversary of the first Guru, Nanak Dev, the leader of all mankind and the founder of Sikhism. Students, teaching and non-teaching staff, besides many other devotees participated in this huge kirtan under the umbrella of Shabad Guru Sri Guru Granth Sahib. It started from the GNDU campus Gurdwara Sahib and passed various departments, residential quarters, Bhai Gurdas Library, women’s and men’s hostels and administrative blocks, ending at the Gurdwara Sahib. GNDU Registrar Prof Dr KS Kahlon said that the direction of Prof Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, regarding the organisation of the kirtan has been strictly followed.

SVEEP team hosts activities

School of Eminence, Mall Road, and Government Senior Secondary School, Ajaib Wali, conducted SVEEP awareness events, under the directions of District SVEEP Nodal Officer-cum-District Education Officer Sushil Kumar Tuli. Various activities like gidda, painting competition, mehandi competition, rangoli competition were conducted in Government High School and various other schools, Bhilowal. Adarsh Sharma, Nodal Officer, Amritsar, said that the winners of the competition conducted by the school have also been given prizes and information has also been provided about the correct use of their vote. He said that bids regarding votes have also been prepared and an oath has also been administered to new voters.

