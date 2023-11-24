Campus notes: Science fair at Khalsa College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Khalsa College, Amritsar, organised a one-day science fair. Faculty of Sciences coordinated the event, which featured several departments, including biotechnology, botany, chemistry, computer sciences, fashion designing, mathematics, physics, and zoology. The event attracted over 370 students and more than 60 teachers from 40 different schools across the state. Amritsar District Education Officer (DEO) Sushil Kumar Tuli and Deputy DEO Balraj Singh were chief guests while Principal Dr Mehal Singh also attended the event.

Bhavan’s swimmers shine

Students of Bhavan’s SL Public School brought laurels to the school by securing models in the swimming tournament held at PBN School. Jairaj Virmani and Chhavi Chhabra of Class IV, Gourish Grover and Madhav Sharma of Class V bagged gold medals in their respective categories. Chairman Avinash Mohendu, Principal Dr Anita Bhalla and Vice-Principal Praveen Sharma congratulated the winners.

Camp at Chheharta School

School of Eminence, Chheharta, which is under the First Punjab Battalion NCC Amritsar, hosted chart-making and declamation competitions on road safety for NCC cadets. School Principal Manmeet Kaur attributed the rise in road accidents to the lack of awareness about traffic rules. She said drug abuse and speeding were other causes of mishaps. Lieutenant Harmanpreet Singh Uppal said NCC cadets of the Chheharta school had been spreading awareness about traffic rules, along with the Amritsar Traffic Police.

Sports events at Attari School

Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) President Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar today inaugurated the hockey, gatka and volleyball games under the 22nd Inter Sri Guru Harkrishan Public Schools Tournament-2023 at the newly constructed CKD School at Attari. Dr Nijjar said the new school would be equipped with the state-of-the-art technical facilities, as well as a swimming pool and open playgrounds built according to the international standards. Around 1,100 players of 31 Diwan schools participating in the games performed a march-past. Director (Operations) Dr AP Singh Chawla and Principal Gurpreet Rohewal were also present on the occasion.

DAV college staff attends meet at PU

Members of the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of DAV College in Amritsar, Prof Sandeep Kumar Sharma and Prof Balram Singh Yadav, along with college students the IIC regional meet at Panjab University, Chandigarh. PU was chosen as the first institution to host the meet, which is aimed at promoting start-up culture and entrepreneurial spirit among students in higher education institutions. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said the IIC has paved the way for creating a start-up ecosystem in the institution.