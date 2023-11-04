Campus notes: Shri Ram Ashram Public School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Punjab Day is celebrated across the state on November 1 every year marking the formation of a Punjabi language speaking state under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. Students and staff of Shri Ram Ashram (SRA) Public School celebrated Punjab Day with great zeal. Students of grade III presented a special assembly where they showcased the importance of the day and spoke about the state, Punjab, the land of five rivers. Students were told about its history and culture. Lok Khed activity for grade I students, gidda for grade II, colourful Punjab map activity for grade III, Punjabi cuisine activities for grade IV were held. Different competitions were also conducted. Bolliyan for the students of grade V, riddles in Punjabi for class VI, students of grade VII mesmerised everyone with Punjabi folk songs (tappe), grade VIII students performed bhangra. An exhibition of rare utensils, ancient coins, and colourful phulkaris was also displayed.

BBK DAV College for women

NSS unit of BBK DAV College for Women organised Amrit Kalash Yatra under Meri Matti Mera Desh campaign. Principal Pushpinder Walia led the yatra carrying the Amrit Kalash consisting of the soil and rice brought by the students of various departments of the college from their homes and villages. The kalash was carried as a symbol of India’s unity and integrity. They also took Khadi Mahotsav and Panch Pran pledges affirming their commitment towards the usage and promotion of khadi, local products and building a developed India. The school principal said that this yatra is a great tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation and is also a way to connect people to India’s future.

Spring Dale senior school

Spring Dale Senior School’s quizzers Birinder Singh, Raghuvansh Wadhwa and Raunaq Mahajan brought laurels to the school by winning the National level Quiz Competition held at Chandigarh. The school’s team was adjudged the national winner while competing with 92 schools all across the country, which qualified for the national level of this distinguished competition. Appreciating the team for this remarkable achievement, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale shared that they not only won the competition but also broke the national record by establishing an astonishing lead of 225 points and hence settled a new benchmark. The team won ipads. The team has also won the State Heritage Quiz organised by INTACH and hence made their way into the National Level of the competition to be held at New Delhi. The team comprised of Gursidak Kaur Boparai and Mudit Tayal and their mentor Neeru Issar.

Ashok Vatika Public School

Ashok Vatika Public School celebrated Punjab Day to mark the commemoration of ‘Punjab Formation Day’. A special assembly of grade X was administered to illustrate the vibrant history of the state. The students were made aware about the pivotal role of Punjab in the nation’s narrative and the prolonged struggle that the state had to undergo to emerge as a separate vital entity on November 1, 1966. The female students presented a traditional folk dance. The event was concluded with a speech by Principal Anchal Mahajan, in which she highlighted the role of unity among all the inhabitants of the state irrespective of any religion and creed.