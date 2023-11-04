 Campus notes: Shri Ram Ashram Public School : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Campus notes: Shri Ram Ashram Public School

Campus notes: Shri Ram Ashram Public School

Campus notes: Shri Ram Ashram Public School

SRA students celebrate Punjab Day in Amritsar on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Punjab Day is celebrated across the state on November 1 every year marking the formation of a Punjabi language speaking state under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. Students and staff of Shri Ram Ashram (SRA) Public School celebrated Punjab Day with great zeal. Students of grade III presented a special assembly where they showcased the importance of the day and spoke about the state, Punjab, the land of five rivers. Students were told about its history and culture. Lok Khed activity for grade I students, gidda for grade II, colourful Punjab map activity for grade III, Punjabi cuisine activities for grade IV were held. Different competitions were also conducted. Bolliyan for the students of grade V, riddles in Punjabi for class VI, students of grade VII mesmerised everyone with Punjabi folk songs (tappe), grade VIII students performed bhangra. An exhibition of rare utensils, ancient coins, and colourful phulkaris was also displayed.

BBK DAV College for women

NSS unit of BBK DAV College for Women organised Amrit Kalash Yatra under Meri Matti Mera Desh campaign. Principal Pushpinder Walia led the yatra carrying the Amrit Kalash consisting of the soil and rice brought by the students of various departments of the college from their homes and villages. The kalash was carried as a symbol of India’s unity and integrity. They also took Khadi Mahotsav and Panch Pran pledges affirming their commitment towards the usage and promotion of khadi, local products and building a developed India. The school principal said that this yatra is a great tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation and is also a way to connect people to India’s future.

Spring Dale senior school

Spring Dale Senior School’s quizzers Birinder Singh, Raghuvansh Wadhwa and Raunaq Mahajan brought laurels to the school by winning the National level Quiz Competition held at Chandigarh. The school’s team was adjudged the national winner while competing with 92 schools all across the country, which qualified for the national level of this distinguished competition. Appreciating the team for this remarkable achievement, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale shared that they not only won the competition but also broke the national record by establishing an astonishing lead of 225 points and hence settled a new benchmark. The team won ipads. The team has also won the State Heritage Quiz organised by INTACH and hence made their way into the National Level of the competition to be held at New Delhi. The team comprised of Gursidak Kaur Boparai and Mudit Tayal and their mentor Neeru Issar.

Ashok Vatika Public School

Ashok Vatika Public School celebrated Punjab Day to mark the commemoration of ‘Punjab Formation Day’. A special assembly of grade X was administered to illustrate the vibrant history of the state. The students were made aware about the pivotal role of Punjab in the nation’s narrative and the prolonged struggle that the state had to undergo to emerge as a separate vital entity on November 1, 1966. The female students presented a traditional folk dance. The event was concluded with a speech by Principal Anchal Mahajan, in which she highlighted the role of unity among all the inhabitants of the state irrespective of any religion and creed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Urfi Javed arrested? Watch as police take her into custody over her bold clothes

2
Diaspora

97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally

3
India

Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

4
India

Rave parties with snake venom: Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked, 5 others arrested

5
Delhi

Elderly man falls prey to sextortion, loses Rs 12.8 lakh after a WhatsApp video call

6
Sports

How five-week camp with Yuvraj Singh helped Shubman Gill and three other Punjab cricketers

7
Delhi

Delhi's air quality worsens to 'severe plus' category; Centre defers stricter curbs, says AQI in region showing declining trend

8
Himachal

5 killed in road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

9
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut, on Gujarat tour after 'Tejas' blow, shares video saying her 'heart has been troubled', fans reply 'stick to making reels, not films'

10
J & K

Glad that stupid decision of INDIA bloc to boycott TV anchors died its own death: Omar Abdullah

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

At least 69 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, officials say toll expected to rise

128 killed as strong quake hit Nepal, death toll expected to rise

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...

As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home

As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home

Appeals to Punjab, other neighbouring states to check crop r...

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022

Gurugram hospitals asked to establish smog OPDs, wards

Gurugram hospitals asked to establish smog OPDs, wards

Hamas attack ‘terror’ act, need two-state solution: S Jaishankar

Hamas attack ‘terror’ act, need two-state solution: S Jaishankar


Cities

View All

Decline in farm fires fails to bring relief as city’s AQI level reaches unhealthy 164

Decline in farm fires fails to bring relief as city’s AQI level reaches unhealthy 164

Ward watch: Pre-Partition Sharifpura faces problem of choked sewer, contaminated water supply

Special camps to register voters for SGPC elections

Narcotics, drone recovered from villages in border belt

337 kg spurious khoya seized, destroyed

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Hike in stipend: Day 3: PU dental students refuse to budge, kickstart hunger strike

Hike in stipend: Day 3: PU dental students refuse to budge, kickstart hunger strike

EO order imposing misuse charges on SCO quashed

Cook awarded life term in POCSO case

No licence, Elante eatery fined Rs 2 lakh

Ayushman Bharat: Central scheme to patients’ aid in city

69% air pollution in Delhi comes from neighbouring states, claims minister

69% air pollution in Delhi comes from neighbouring states, claims minister

Delhi Govt, Centre haven't done enough, says Congress

No solid step taken in 9 years, says BJP

Demand surges for air purifiers, masks

Anand made hawala payments to China: ED

Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

ADCs take stock of stubble burning in Nakodar, Phillaur

Speeding Mercedes injures pedestrian

Surjit Hockey meet: Gurjinder Singh’s hat-trick helps Indian Oil Mumbai lift title

Ex-councillor takes up issue of defunct street lights with Jalandhar MC

111 farmers fined for burning stubble

111 farmers fined for burning stubble

Factory employee concocts loot story, land in police net

24 fresh dengue cases in district

Drive to remove waste from vulnerable points begins

Youngster dies of 'heart attack' amid scuffle at Jammu Colony

Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Health Minister presides over dengue review meet with officials

Another term for Virk as PUTA president

Stubble burning: BKU leaders warn officials against 'harassing' farmers

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022