Campus notes: Shri Ram Ashram students visit ISRO

Shri Ram Ashram Public School students have gone on an educational trip to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, to watch the satellite launch live. The trip was specifically designed for students from class 6 to class 10. Accompanying the students are two teachers, Aparna Sharma and Sonia Sharma, who guided them throughout the trip. This educational trip is an annual event for the school, which has been sending its students to ISRO since 2017. The main attraction of the trip was the visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. The students witnessed a live satellite launch, which was an exhilarating experience. During their visit to VSSC, the students gained valuable insights into the lives and contributions of India’s renowned scientists. They also learned about the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), and Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3), all developed by Indian scientists. The students also explored other notable places, including the Golden Beach, Arabian Sea, mangrove forest, Napier Museum, Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, Vivekananda Memorial, Triveni Sangam and Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

DAV conducts workshop

Amritsar: The Astronomy Club, run by the Department of Physics at DAV College, Amritsar, organised a workshop on the working of the Cassegrain Telescope. During the event, students actively participated in the assembly of the telescope and demonstrated an advanced understanding of the principles behind its alignment for astronomical observations. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta appreciated this initiative by the department and shed light on the history of the Cassegrain Telescope, stating that it was named after the French priest Laurent Cassegrain. Dr Sameer Kalia, Head, Physics Department, informed students that telescopes are used not only for astronomical research and space exploration, but also for border surveillance and wildlife monitoring due to their superior image quality.

International Women’s Week

Amritsar: To mark the International Women’s Day, BBK DAV College for Women organised a special lecture. The lecture was delivered by Dr Jaswinder Kaur Sohal, All India Advisor, National Minorities Commission. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia emphasised the importance of education and awareness in empowering women. She added that BBK DAV College has been a beacon of women’s empowerment for decades, fostering an environment that encourages academic excellence, leadership and holistic development. Dr Sohal gave an inspiring lecture, sharing her experience and insights on the role of women in shaping a progressive society.

Certificate programme

Amritsar: The Post-Graduate Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College, Amritsar (KCA) commenced its fourth batch of “Certificate Programme in Banking, Finance and Insurance (CPBFI)” in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv Ltd. The programme is a part and parcel of the MoU signed between Khalsa College, Amritsar and Bajaj Finserv Ltd to impart practical training and essential skills to the students with a view to create employment opportunities for them in banking, finance and Insurance sector. The programme is certified by the National Skill Development Corporation,. Dr Ajay Sehgal, Programme Coordinator, threw light on the theme and introduced training partner Kanwaljit Singh, lead trainer of Punjab cluster from Bajaj Finserv. Dr Nidhi Sabharwal and Prof Anindita Kaur Kahlon (Assistant Programme Coordinators) have been deputed for the smooth conduct of CPBFI programme.

Greenery in CKD schools

Amritsar: The Chief Khalsa Diwan has started a campaign to plant trees in its schools with the aim of environmental cleanliness and making children aware of the importance and conservation of trees, under which fruit-bearing, flowering, ornamental and medicinal plants are being planted in various CKD schools. Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar entrusted the service of planting trees in CKD schools to Chief Khalsa Diwan Environment Committee member and eminent social worker Avtar Singh Ghulla. During the last three weeks, the Chief Khalsa Diwan has planted about 1,500 saplings in various rural and urban schools.