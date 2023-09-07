Campus notes: SRA celebrates Janmashtami

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram (SRA) Public School celebrated the birthday of Lord Krishna (Krishna Janmashtami )with great devotion and enthusiasm. The school was well decorated with colourful flowers for the celebration. An aarti and bhajans were recited and songs related to Janmashtami were played. The principal and staff gathered in the school temple and performed pooja. It began with the ceremonial bathing of Lord Krishna’s idol with the mixture of milk, curd, honey and water. He was adorned with beautiful yellow clothes and jewellery. There after a traditional meal of 56 bhog was offered to Lord Krishna which was distributed as a prasad among the parents, students and staff. Fragrance of flowers, soothing aroma of burning camphor and jingle bells filled the air. Students of Grade II came traditional dressed as Radha and Krishna and a splendid colourful programme was organised by the teachers and the students. The children enacted some important scenes from Krishna’s life through role play. Different fun-filled activities like flute decoration, thali and jhula decoration, tattoo making and shloka recitation from Bhagavad Gita were conducted in school at different levels. Students participated in these activities with full enthusiasm and enjoyed this festival.

Spring Dale win tennis tourney

It proved to be another day marked with success for Spring Dale Senior School during the ongoing School District Tournament when the lawn tennis teams outperformed others to win in their respective categories. Elatedly sharing the information, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said that his school teams for boys and girls have won the finals in the under-17 category. He further shared that the school teams for boys, under-14 and girls under-19 category were adjudged as first runners-up whereas the boys under-19 was declared as second runners-up. Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Principal, expressed his joy on this achievement. “The teams and their coaches have been working hard for the event and their preparation reflected in their performance and body language, throughout the tournament,” said Sharma.

Teachers’ Day celebrated

Remembering the eminent philosopher and former President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, SSSS College of Commerce for Women Amritsar celebrated Teachers’ Day on September 5. Students of final year arranged a cultural programme for teachers in the college hall Rose Villa on the occasion. Students recited poems, performed choreography and dances. A number of riddles, games and modelling round for teachers were also the part of programme. Students honoured teachers with flowers. Students expressed their gratitude towards director Jagdish Singh, Principal Navdeep Kaur and all teachers for their unwavering dedication in shaping young minds and igniting aspirations.

Janmashtami celebrated at Excelsum

Excelsum High Senior Secondary School and Step by Step Kindergarten celebrated the birth of Lord Krishna along with Teachers’ Day with great devotion, enthusiasm and heightened spirits. Principal-Director Gunita Grewal addressed the gathering. Divine speeches and poems were presented by the students. There was indeed blend of enthusiasm, colour and gaiety when the girls danced to the rhythm leading the event into its extreme festivity. The significance of Teachers’ Day was also typically showcased in the celebration through a mind blowing skit and inspirational song.

Chandrayaan-3 success celebrated

Chemical Society, Department of Chemistry, GNDU, organised an event on the occasion of Teachers’ Day to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan-3. Over 200 participants including students, faculty members, research scholars, and non-teaching staff participated in the programme. Rangoli and poster-making competitions were organised on the theme “Success of Chandrayaan-3”. Professor Sukhprit Singh, head of the department, addressed the students about the importance of the day. Ishika Bains, a final year bachelor’s student, gave a presentation on the above-mentioned theme where she discussed the importance of the mission and various initiatives taken by ISRO in previous years. After this, a cake-cutting ceremony was done by teachers and students of the department to mark the Teachers’ Day. The participants were served refreshments.

KC centre for academic excellence

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh today hailed the role of the historic Khalsa College (KC) in the dissemination of ‘value-based’ education. He was addressing students during the annual ‘Ardas Diwas’ when he stated that for more than a century, the prestigious college had been doing the yeoman’s service to educate lakhs of students, who have achieved heights throughout the world after getting their formal education from here. The ‘Ardas Diwas’ meanwhile was celebrated amidst religious fervour. The kirtan was performed with traditional instruments by the students, following the bhog of Akhand Path as the students and staff gathered in large numbers. KCGC honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said they have established the tradition to start the new academic session by seeking blessings of almighty. He said to inculcate the sense of belongingness among students towards culture and heritage the Gurmat Study Centre has been opened, where free education and training is provided for the inter-religious studies.