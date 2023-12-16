Campus notes: Stalwarts World School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Stalwarts World School showcased its excellence at the National FAP Awards, 2023, held on December 13, in Chandigarh University. Among 6,500 schools from 22 states, Principal Manisha Dhanuka received the Prestigious Principal’s Award. In addition, the school’s cultural team secured the third position in street play and the members were — Anjane, Jashnpreet Singh, Priyanshi, Bhavya, Astha, Anshdeep Singh, Nandini, and Kanav. Aarti Arora and Kanchan Arora were honoured with the Best Teacher Cultural Award for their efforts in guiding the students for the play. Principal Manisha Dhanuka congratulated the students for their remarkable achievement.

Global Group of Institutes

Global Group of Institutes (GGI) established its supremacy once again by securing placements for its students in prestigious organisations with lucrative pay packages. Mokshit Chohan, a student of CSE, 2024, pass-out batch was placed as a software engineer at a lucrative package of Rs 7 lakh per annum in a reputed online venue booking company named Venue Monk. The company selected Chohan and other students during an internship-cum-placement drive held on the global campus. Dean, training and placement, Col Sudhir Behal said a large number of students from the institute have been shortlisted by various companies and organisations for the internship-cum-placement.

Bhavan’s SL Public School

Khushi Mahajan of Class XII brought laurels to the school by bagging one gold and one silver medal in Rhythmic Gymnastics School State Tournament held in Patiala. Chairman Avinash Mohindru, school authorities, principal Dr Anita Bhalla and vice-principal Praveen Sharma applauded the splendid performance of the student.

Spring Dale Senior School

Spring Dale students proved their mettle yet another time by winning the regional level quiz and entering the finals. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said the school quiz team won the North Regional level round of the “Bharat Ko Jano Quiz” and entered the national level final round of the quiz, organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad, which will be held in Kurukshetra. The school team members were, Raghuvansh Wadhwa (Class XI) and Gursidak Kaur Boparai (Class X), who were guided by their mentor Neeru Issar.

Goodwill International School

Goodwill International School hosted Baal Utsav on the school campus. Dr Navneet Kaur, Medical Officer, Amritsar, inaugurated the event. The special attractions of the event were baby show activities, including baby crawling, baby ball playing, baby ramp walk and baby dance show. Navrajdeep Singh and Aashispreet Kaur were crowned as the baby Prince and baby Princess respectively.