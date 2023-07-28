 Campus notes: Tributes paid to Kargil martyrs : The Tribune India

A two-day photo exhibition dedicated to 'Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan' & 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' culminated at Virsa Vihar in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Kargil Vijay Diwas was commemorated at Revel Dale School. A reverential homage was paid to warriors of Kargil War by the students and teachers. Their valour was glorified. Their commitment to safety of their mother land was admired and earnest gratitude was expressed through different stage presentations by the children and teachers. All the students and teachers were overwhelmed with emotions. Patriotic fervour was there in ambience of the school. Students were told about the odds that the Kargil warriors had to negotiate in order to save their mother land from the Pakistani infiltrators. All school students gratefully and devotionally remembered the supreme sacrifices made by Kargil soldiers.

Kargil Vijay Diwas observed

NCC cadets of DAV College here observed Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War (1999). The cadets of 11 Punjab Battalion NCC, Amritsar, participated in a poster-making competition to pay homage to the martyrs of the battle and celebrated their heroism. Principal Amardeep Gupta extolled the virtues of the legendary heroes of the war and motivated the cadets to follow their exemplary patriotic spirit. He also hailed the persistent efforts of the NCC wing of the college. On the occasion, commanding officer Karnail Singh, captain Kamal Kishore and Dr Raghu Raj marked their presence and successfully conducted the event and congratulated the cadets.

Teach Sikhism to children in schools

The Chief Khalsa Diwan Dharma Prachar Committee organised a meeting with principals and religious teachers of Diwan schools under the leadership of Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, in which a detailed discussion was held to connect the students with Sikh form, Sikh history, moral education and religious subjects. During the gathering, the principals and religious teachers shared information regarding the methods of teaching religious subjects in schools, difficulties and requirements faced by them. Dr Nijjar, the president of this event, said that special efforts should be made to keep children engaged in Sikhi through religious education in Dewan schools. He emphasised the need for the religious teachers to make the children aware of the historical events like Big Ghallughara, Chhote Ghallughara and Saragarhi and the great martyrdoms of these Sikh warriors. He instructed the teachers to teach kirtan in prescribed ragas with ancient stringed instruments.

Sanitary pads for poor girls

Installation ceremony of Inner Wheel Club of Amritsar Midtown New Gen was organised on July 25 under the direction of district chairman Rita Sharma and PDC Dr Anita Bhalla in Bhavan’s SL Public School. Burger and kheer were distributed to 350 needy students of Gyandeep School. One hundred packets of sanitary napkins were given to underprivileged girls. Rs 3,100 was donated in the flood relief fund. Two cycles were donated to needy girls. Seeds of vegetables and flowers were given to club members to encourage plantation as well as for new members. The objective of this initiative was to motivate the students to be health conscious along with education. The Inner Wheel Club members actively engaged with the students, fostering a positive and friendly atmosphere.

Motivational Seminar at Noble School

Jalandhar: A motivational seminar was organised at Nobel School. The seminar was chaired by renowned TV artist and great writer professor Sarita Tiwari. As the motivational speaker, she acquainted all the teachers with teaching skills and motivated them to work as a team. She also discussed various problems faced by teachers while teaching and gave the necessary remedies. During the interaction with the teachers, Sarita Tiwari emphasised that teachers should always be ready to learn something new in life, as the ability to learn leads them to success. She said that every teacher should have self-confidence so that they can contribute to the all-round development of their students. School's chairman professor CL Kochhar, managing director Kumar Shiv Kochhar, and Principal Sangeet Kumar were also present.

#Kargil

