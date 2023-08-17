Campus notes: VC hoists National Flag at GNDU

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, hoisted the national flag on the lawns of the university guest-house on the Independence Day eve. Prof SS Behl, Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof KS Kahlon, Registrar, and Amarbir Singh Chahal, Security Officer, were present on the occasion. In their address, they urged students to imbibe the ideals of freedom strugle.

SRA celebrates Independence Day

Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School (ICSE & ISC affiliated) celebrated the 77th Independence Day. The students of Grade VII presented a cultural programme comprising patriotic songs, a role play and dance performances. Principal Neetu Sharma urged the students to work with dedication for the prosperity of nation and preserve the legacy of the martyrs.

Senior Study Sports Centre excels

SRFI, National Circuit Tournament, was organised at Khel Shala, Chandigarh. Over 193 children from 16 states took part in the event. Twenty children from the Senior Study Sports Centre, Amritsar, represented Punjab in the event. Dr Shravan Mehra, renowned paediatrician and squash player, said, “It was a remarkable opportunity for these young players to not only exhibit their prowess on the squash court but also to foster friendship among fellow players from different regions.” Amaninder Singh Walia, an entrepreneur and squash player, who helped coach these students said, “The matches were intense and closely contested, showcasing the dedication and hardwork these students had put into honing their skills.” “The success of the students in the squash tournament stands as a testament to the dedication of the students, support of their coaches and the vision of the centre’s founder,” he added.

Teej celebrations at ckd school

Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, GT Road, being run under the aegis of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) , celebrated Teej festival and held its annual prize distribution function for Grade X CBSE Board results in the school auditorium. Chief guest Dr Rajat Oberoi, Additional Chief Administrator, Amritsar Development Authority, was given a formal welcome by CKD vice-president and member in- charge school, Jagjit Singh, who highlighted the cultural significance of Teej festival. The highlight of the event was the felicitation of meritorious students who had excelled in academics in the session 2022-23. The chief guest presented awards and certificates to the outstanding students. Later, the young ‘mutiyars’ held the audience spellbound with their vibrant giddha.

Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign

On the occasion of Independence Day, under the guidance of Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta, the NSS Department of DAV College, Amritsar, celebrated the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaigns as part of the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, as per the directions of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. The event started with the Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta hoisting the national flag and singing of the National Anthem. During the event, ‘Panch Pran Pledge’ was taken by NSS volunteers and programme officers. National flags were also distributed among the NSS volunteers and staff members, which were hoisted in the college and their residences to celebrate the campaign. Office-bearers, staff members and NSS programme officers Prof Savita, Dr Sakshi, Dr Seema Sharma and Prof Navdeep Kaur Kalsi were also present on the occasion.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU