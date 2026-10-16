Campus pauses to breathe: Amritsar varsity sets up mental health centre

Behind the excitement of campus life, many youngsters grapple with academic pressure, uncertainty about their careers, family expectations and the challenges of adjusting to a new phase of life. While these struggles may not always be visible, they can significantly affect students’ emotional well-being and academic performance.

Recognising the importance of psychological health in a student’s overall development, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, has established a Mental Health and Well-Being Centre on its campus, taking a step towards creating a more supportive and sensitive academic environment.

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Inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh on Thursday, the centre has been set up at the Office of the Dean of Students’ Welfare, in collaboration with the Department of Psychology. Mental health services will be available to GNDU students on working days from 1 to 5 pm.

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The VC said, “In accordance with UGC guidelines and the ‘Uniform Policy on Mental Health and Well-Being for Higher Educational Institutions’, circulated on January 13, the centre will offer accessible counselling and support, address problems arising from peer pressure and create awareness regarding mental health issues among students and faculty.”

“The pressure to perform academically, compete with peers, secure employment and meet family aspirations can sometimes become overwhelming. Personal relationships, financial concerns, loneliness and anxiety about the future can add to mental pressures among students. Despite these challenges, seeking psychological support is not always easy. Fear of being judged, a lack of awareness about mental health and the misconception that emotional distress should be dealt with alone can prevent students from discussing their concerns. In such circumstances, an accessible support system within an educational institution can help encourage students to seek assistance when they need it,” added Karamjeet.

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The new centre seeks to promote mental health awareness, encourage open conversations and strengthen institutional support for students’ psychological well-being. By placing the facility within the student-welfare framework and bringing it together with the expertise of the Department of Psychology, the university has sought to integrate emotional well-being into its broader student-support system.

Rupan Dhillon, Head of the Department of Psychology, said the centre would play an important role in promoting mental health awareness and enhancing students’ overall well-being. The significance of such a facility extends beyond providing support to students experiencing emotional difficulties. It also lies in helping build a campus culture where mental health can be discussed without embarrassment or stigma. Recognising stress, understanding emotions, developing healthy coping mechanisms and knowing when to seek professional help are important life skills that can contribute to students’ personal and academic growth.

“With the establishment of the centre, GNDU has taken a step towards broadening the meaning of student welfare. The initiative underlines an essential message for educational institutions: academic success and emotional well-being need not be separate goals,” said Dhillon.