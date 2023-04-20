Canada-based NRI 'kidnapped', probe on

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 19

A Canada-based NRI, who came to Amritsar for marriage, was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons here on Tuesday, the day when his shagun ceremony was to take place at a marriage resort here.

On the complaint of his father Jarnail Singh, a resident of Ram Diwali Hindua village, the police have registered a case and launched a probe. The police said a case under Section 365 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons.

The complainant told the police that his Canada-based son had returned on March 21 for his marriage. He said his marriage was fixed with a Gurdaspur girl and the shagun ceremony was to take place on Tuesday. He said his son had got a marriage resort booked and Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaj through a friend.

He said yesterday when they reached the marriage resort, it wore a deserted look as there was no sign of decoration or any kind of arrangement. He said when they asked the resort owner, he told them that the resort was not booked for Tuesday. Shocked, he called his son who had gone to Amritsar for getting ready for the function. He told him that he had made all the payments for the programme. He said he would ask his friend.

Later, he did not pick up his phone though they repeatedly tried to contact him. He said after an hour his mobile went switched off.

Harjinder Singh, investigating officer, said a probe was on in the case. He said it was not yet clear whether the victim was kidnapped.