Canadian citizen alleges fraud by Indian salon chain

A Canadian citizen of Indian origin has approached the NRI cell of the Punjab Police, alleging that she was duped after being induced to invest in the proposed expansion of an Indian salon chain in Canada.

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In his complaint, Inderjit Boparai alleged that salon founder and promoter Munish Bajaj, along with another Canadian citizen Kamalpreet Khaira, described as the company’s administrator/appointee for its Canada expansion programme, failed to honour the terms of an agreement entered into with him, causing him a substantial loss to the tune of over Rs 4 crore.

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Jagjit Singh Walia, AIG, NRI cell, said they had received the complaint, adding that an investigation was in progress.

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He said appropriate action would be taken in the case after completion of preliminary probe.

Meanwhile, Bajaj refuted the allegations, saying he had nothing to do with the fraud. He claimed that he had given franchise to Khaira, who had further committed the fraud. He said he did not even have the agreement with her.

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A complaint was also filed in this connection, he added.

Boparai claimed that she was not the only investor affected and that at least six other Canadian investors from London, Brampton and Etobicoke in Ontario, Calgary in Alberta and Vancouver in British Columbia had allegedly invested.

She alleged that Khaira collected huge sum from various investors for construction, store build-outs and inventory for proposed franchise outlets. Despite receiving the payment, the outlets were allegedly not established and commitments made to investors remained unfulfilled. Boparai alleged that Bajaj and his Canadian accomplice induced investors with promises of franchise opportunities and good returns.

The complainant alleged that Bajaj was now refusing to implement the agreement, while his accomplice had stopped responding to his requests.

Boparai, who identified himself as an OCI cardholder, requested the NRI cell to investigate the allegations, identify those responsible and take legal action. He also urged the police to act promptly so that other prospective investors were not affected.