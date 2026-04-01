Canadian MP, former PAU VC among Khalsa College alumni body office-bearers

With an aim to rope in its global alumni network, the Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) on

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Wednesday announced the re-formation of the Khalsa College Amritsar Global

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Alumni Association (KCAGAA).

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Five-time Canadian MP Sukh Dhaliwal, retired IPS officer Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, sportsperson Kartar SinghPahalwan, and former PAU Vice-Chancellor BS Dhillon were among those named office-bearers.

KCGC secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, patron of the alumni association, said the tenure of the office-bearers and members of various committees had been extended for another two years.

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He said the decision aimed to reinforce institutional connections with alumni in India, and abroad, and to enhance their participation in academic, cultural, and developmental

initiatives of the college.

KCGC president Satyajit Singh Majithia, Khalsa University VC Mehal Singh and Khalsa College Principal Atam Singh Randhawa will serve as chief patrons of the association.

Patrons include US-based Punjabi entrepreneur Bakhshish Singh Sandhu, Kuldeep Singh Sandhu of Canada, Sikh historian and scholar Bhupinder Singh of the Netherlands, and entrepreneurs Gurinderpal Singh Josan of New York, and Mehtab Singh Kahlon of Washington. Sikh educator and culture curator Davinder Singh Chhina was named the convenor.

He said the forum would play a vital role in fostering alumni engagement, facilitating knowledge exchange, and contributing to the global stature of 1892-built Khalsa College through international

collaborations. DS Rataul was named co-convenor, while Harpreet Singh Bhatti and Kulwinder Singh Chhina were named media coordinators.