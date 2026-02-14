Canadian MPs visit Golden Temple, reaffirm commitment to Sikh values

Three Members of Parliament from Canada on Saturday paid obeisance at Golden Temple, expressing reverence during their visit to the holy shrine.

Advertisement

The visiting MPs Jasraj Singh Hallan, Amanpreet Singh Gill and Dalwinder Singh Gill bowed before the Guru Granth Sahib and offered prayers at the complex.

Advertisement

They were later honoured at the Information Centre of Sri Darbar Sahib by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami in the presence of senior Akali leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan.

Advertisement

The visiting MPs expressed gratitude, saying that it was a blessing to seek spiritual solace at the shrine. They said they took pride in serving humanity while upholding Sikh principles and wearing the turban in accordance with the Guru’s philosophy.

They also recalled that the day they took oaths as Members of Parliament in Canada coincided with the remembrance of the Komagata Maru incident, describing it as a moment that strengthened their resolve to serve with greater dedication.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, SGPC president Dhami said that the Guru had blessed Sikhs to work for the welfare of all humanity wherever they reside. He said Sikhs across the world were achieving remarkable success while remaining committed to the Guru’s teachings. Referring to the Sikh community in Canada, he said Sikhs had attained significant positions not only in business but also in politics.

Dhami said it was a matter of pride that MPs Jasraj Singh Hallan and Amanpreet Singh Gill maintain the Sikh identity in its complete form, calling them an inspiration for the youth. He said that while the young MPs were rendering valuable services in their respective constituencies, they were also contributing to the promotion of Sikhism. Welcoming them to Amritsar, he assured full cooperation from the SGPC for the propagation of Sikh values in Canada.

Several SGPC members and officials were present on the occasion.