'Cancel non-teaching duties'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 24

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) has raised questions on the claims of Punjab government that teachers will not be assigned non-academic work. DTF district head Ashwani Awasthi said that thousands of teachers were performing booth-level officer (BLO) duties for a month. “These postings on non-academic duty are affecting teaching in schools as they cannot attend to their academic responsibilities,” said Awasthi.

DTF state president Vikram Dev Singh said the government’s claims of giving priority to education have once again proved hollow. “There is a huge shortage of teachers in government schools of Punjab. There are many schools where not a single teacher is posted permanently and many schools have single teacher. In such a situation, more than 15,000 government teachers are already posted as BLO. Now, the Punjab government has decided to send a large number of other teachers on this non-academic duty,” he said. The dissent comes after thousands of teachers across the state were put on BLO duties for one month. “They have been posted on door-to-door duty. After this deployment, the students studying in schools which are already facing shortage of teachers will face difficulties in the ongoing learning and teaching process,” said Awasthi.